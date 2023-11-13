5 GTA Online money glitches that work in November 2023

GTA Online money glitches are among the most notorious ways of making cash in the game. While Rockstar Games does not allow players to earn cash through unethical means, a significant portion of the community regularly exploits these glitches, with many having been banned for doing so. While the rewards are lucrative, the risks are also high. That said, there are countless money glitches that you can use every day.

This article lists five working money glitches that you can try in GTA Online in November 2023.

Note: The glitches are based on a YouTube video by SuperXee Glitches.

Five working money glitches to try in GTA Online in November 2023

1) God Mode Most Wanted glitch

God Mode glitches allow you to do anything without the fear of getting killed by others. In this glitch, YouTuber SuperXee Glitches uses the boat in the dockyard to activate God Mode. Once done, they start the Most Wanted VIP Challenge in GTA Online.

The goal of the mission is to survive a five-star wanted level for 10 minutes without getting killed. The YouTuber stood inside the boat, using it as a shield until the timer went off. Since the cops weren’t able to kill them on time, they received the full reward.

2) Auto Shop glitch

The Auto Shop is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. However, players also use it for glitches, most notably the Auto Shop customer service glitch. Once your Auto Shop has a customer’s car to repair, do as instructed and confirm the changes.

However, in the delivery menu, you must quickly press select > down > select to trigger the glitch. GTA Online players will be able to deliver the car themselves. In the meantime, Sessanta will notify you that an Auto Shop staff is delivering the same vehicle. Once the delivery process is complete, you’ll get double the money for the same car.

3) Vehicle Cargo glitch

SuperXee Glitches using the Vehicle Cargo glitch in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via YouTube)

The Vehicle Cargo glitch allows you to source and deliver expensive vehicles each time you start an Import/Export mission. As is customary, you’ll need a Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online to begin the process.

Before starting, set your spawn location to your CEO Office. Start a Vehicle Source Mission. If you get a normal or mid-range vehicle, change your outfit and immediately quit the game. Rejoin it in an Invite Only lobby and restart the process. You should get a top-range vehicle this time. Deliver it to the Warehouse and sell it to make profits.

4) Skip Payphone Hits cooldown glitch

GTA Online Payphone Hits are very popular among grinders as they offer up to $85,000 just for a few minutes of work. While Rockstar imposed a 48-minute cooldown period to replay the mission, SuperXee Glitches demonstrated a method to bypass the cooldown period almost instantly.

Call Franklin and request for PayPhone Hits. Before answering the mission call, change your outfit so that the game creates a force save. Complete the mission as usual. After the payment, quit the game and rejoin a session. You should be able to call Franklin and request another PayPhone Hits mission instantly.

5) Casino Black Jack glitch

SuperXee Glitches exploiting the Black Jack glitch (Image via YouTube)

The Casino Black Jack glitch allows you to make money within a few seconds if you play your cards right. According to the YouTuber, you must wait until you get a number lesser than 13. Once you do, select the Double Down option. The dealer will get busted, and you will make money instantly.

SuperXee Glitches received 200,000 casino chips, which can be redeemed for money. Each chip has a value of one dollar in-game.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 leaked footage displayed many leisurely activities, and players are hoping for a new casino to debut in the upcoming game.

