How to do GTA Online VIP Work and earn 3x money this week? (November 10 to November 15)

The VIP/CEO Works are among GTA Online's most underrated missions. These are entry-level jobs that most OG players did back in the day. Although Rockstar Games still offers them in the game, only a small fraction of players do them. However, after the most recent weekly update in Grand Theft Auto Online, many players are trying the missions to get the increased rewards.

Even though the jobs are easy to start and complete, you’ll still need some prerequisites to be met. This article briefly explains how you can begin VIP Works missions in GTA Online and earn 3x money this week.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The reward figures mentioned here are from normal mode.

A beginner’s guide for VIP Work missions and earning 3x money in GTA Online

Before being carried away by the money increment, you should note that it is a limited-time offer. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games increased the money reward for all VIP Work jobs by three times. The offer will only last till November 15, 2023, unless the studio decides to extend it.

As the name implies, you can start the VIP/CEO Work missions by either being a VIP or CEO. You cannot access these missions while being a regular player.

You'll need to own an Executive office to register as a CEO in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers four Executive Office locations, and you can buy any one of them. After purchasing, set up the office and register as a CEO.

The following are the steps to start the VIP Works in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction Menu. Select the SecuroServe CEO option. Scroll to VIP Work and open the list. Select any one of the jobs you want to do.

Rockstar Games offers the following 17 missions under the VIP Work list. Their names and rewards (approximated figures) are:

Asset Recovery - $5000/$10,000 per vehicle

Executive Deathmatch - $15,000 to $20,000

Executive Search - $25,000 to $35,000

Hostile Takeover - $10,000

Piracy Prevention - $500 to $30,000

Sightseer - $20,000

Headhunter - $20,000

Airfreight - $20,000

Haulage - $20,000

Plowed - $26,000 to $30,000

Fully Loaded - $20,000 to $25,000

Amphibious Assault - $20,000 to $25,000

Transporter - $19,000 to $24,000

Fortified - $30,000 to $35,000

Velocity - $30,000 to $35,000

Ramped Up - $30,000 to $40,000

Stockpiling - $30,000

While most missions can be done solo, the following require at least two players: Executive Deathmatch, Executive Search, Amphibious Assault, and Ramped Up.

The community advises players to do the missions as a CEO, as they can utilize the aids offered by the SecuroServe network. After confirming the GTA 6 setting, many fans also want these missions in the upcoming game.

