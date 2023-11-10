5 best Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online (November 2023)

The Vehicle Warehouse is one of the best businesses for grinders in GTA Online. It is one of the oldest properties in the multiplayer game and was added with the Import/Export update in December 2016. While most of the businesses in the title are passive businesses, this one is an exception because it requires your constant and direct involvement to generate profits.

Grand Theft Auto Online has nine Vehicle Warehouses at various locations. They also have different price tags. This article lists five of the best Vehicle Warehouse locations in GTA Online that you can buy in November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Vehicle Warehouse locations to start Import/Export business in GTA Online

1) La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse

GTA Online's La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse is located on Mutiny Road in La Puerta, northeast of the Maze Bank Arena. It is one of the most expensive Vehicle Warehouses at $2,735,000. However, the price justifies the value as it is located in an open space with good connection to all major areas.

The La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse is situated just beneath the La Puerta Freeway. However, the open space nearby allows you to land most aircraft easily. Those with other properties towards the southwest corner of the map should definitely get this warehouse.

2) Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse

The Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse is the most expensive Vehicle Cargo Warehouse in Grand Theft Auto Online. You can find the property near El Rancho Boulevard in Murrieta Heights, east of Los Santos. The SecuroServe network charges a whopping $2,850,000 for it.

However, after the most recent GTA Online weekly update, you can get the Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse at a 50% discount. The property is situated in a convenient location, only a few meters away from the Palomino Freeway and Elysian Fields Freeway.

You can easily import and export your vehicle cargo via road. However, the entrance to the property is not convenient, and one must exercise caution while getting in and out.

3) Davis Vehicle Warehouse

The Davis Vehicle Warehouse is situated on Grove Street in Davis, near the Los Santos River. Although the property looks smaller than other Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online, it can hold up to 40 vehicles. Rockstar Games charges $2,495,000 for it.

However, before purchasing it, you should note a few things. The Grove Street in GTA Online is known for full-fledged gang activities. Therefore, one should avoid triggering the NPC gang members as they can turn hostile and kill you or damage your vehicle cargo. Nonetheless, it is situated in a convenient location with good connectivity to all major roads.

4) Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse

The Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse is one of the best locations to set up your Import/Export business in the multiplayer game. It is located on Popular Street in Cypress Flats. It is an industrial area where you can also establish a Special Cargo Warehouse.

The SecuroServe network charges $2,675,000 for the property. The area may look congested from above, but it has good connection to all major areas and highways.

Similar to Grove Street, Cypress Flats is also known for gang infestation. However, you can easily avoid them by minding your own business.

5) La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse

If you are tight on the budget, you can get the La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse to trade vehicle cargo in GTA Online. Rockstar Games set the property's original price at $1,500,000. However, you can get it at a 50% discounted rate this week, making it the best option for new players.

The La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse is situated on Orchardville Avenue in La Mesa. The Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse is just a few meters away from this property. You can easily import-export your vehicles using the Elysian Fields Freeway, Palomino Freeway, and Del Perro Freeway.

