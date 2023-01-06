Top 5 GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouses to buy this week

Special Cargo Warehouses are among the most profitable businesses in GTA Online. However, unlike most other businesses, warehouses demand players' direct participation. Owners must source and sell supplies to profit from them. If you abandon your Warehouses, they will not generate any money in the background.

With the most recent weekly update, Rockstar Games partially enhanced the business for the week. The Warehouse Staff will now collect sources 50% faster than before. This piqued players' interest as they can fill their warehouses more quickly.

The game has three types of Special Cargo Warehouses that are priced differently and spread across the map. Players are frequently perplexed as to which ones to purchase and which ones to avoid.

Experienced players frequently recommend buying Large Warehouses to maximize profits. While Small and Medium Warehouses can hold 16 and 42 crates, large ones can store up to 111 crates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. All of the warehouses on this list are large warehouses.

Locations to buy Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online

5) Xero Gas Factory

The Xero Gas Factory Warehouse is located on Greenwich Parkway Street near Los Santos International Airport. The entrance to the Warehouse is situated near the road and only a few meters from Dutch London Street.

It is located in the southwest corner of the map and is useful when doing missions in the bottom half. GTA Online players can purchase the Warehouse from the SecuroServe network for $2,365,000.

4) Wholesale Furniture

The Wholesale Furniture Warehouse is one of the most popular Large Warehouses among GTA Online players. It is located in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos, near South Shambles Street. It is in an open area just a few meters from the Elysian Fields Freeway.

Players can easily land any small plane or helicopter in the open area in front of the building. However, numerous gang activities are taking place in the area, and one must be careful not to trigger any hostile NPCs, as this will spawn the entire gang. Nonetheless, it is an excellent Warehouse that can be purchased through the SecuroServe network for $1,900,000.

3) West Vinewood Backlot

The West Vinewood Backlot Warehouse is located in Vinewood West, near San Vitus Boulevard, to the north of Los Santos. The Warehouse is situated in the center of the city, and directly across the street is an apartment that can be purchased for faster spawns.

It is an excellent warehouse for sourcing or selling missions that spawn in the middle or north of the map in GTA Online. However, all major highways are too far away, and players must navigate the busy streets of Los Santos to reach the Warehouse.

The SecuroServe network lists the property for $2,135,000 in GTA Online.

2) Cypress Warehouses

The Cypress Warehouses in GTA Online (Image via GTA Fandom)

Cypress Warehouses are located in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos, just a few meters from Wholesale Furniture Warehouse. However, it is located too far south on the map, near the Hangar Way. Although the Elysian Fields Freeway is nearby, players must detour through South Shambles Street and El Rancho Boulevard to get there.

Interested players can get the property for $3,265,000 from the SecuroServe network.

1) Darnell Bros Warehouse

The Darnell Bros Warehouse is the most expensive yet one of the best Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online. It is located near Popular Street in La Mesa, East Los Santos. It is also one of the closest warehouses to the Arcadius Business Center and the Maze Bank Tower CEO Offices.

The property is available for purchase through the SecuroServe network for $3,500,000.

