How to earn 3x rewards in GTA Online Freemode events this week (January 5 - January 11)

On January 5, 2022, Rockstar Games released the latest GTA Online weekly update as a continuation of the content from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and the new year event. It has added a number of new deals, offers, and events.

The gaming studio significantly increased the payouts for all Freemode events this week, which will now pay three times more than usual. Grand Theft Auto Online players can earn these increased rewards until January 11, 2022.

This article describes the payout for Freemode events and how to acquire it.

Note: All the rewards mentioned here are from normal mode.

List of Freemode events and their rewards in GTA Online after the weekly update

Freemode is a type of GTA Online event that is further divided into several categories. Rockstar Games begins any of them at random and implements a 20-minute cooldown before proceeding to the next. However, certain conditions must be met by players in order for the missions to spawn.

These missions can be completed in any type of GTA Online lobby. However, some of them require at least three players in a session, while others require at least 10 to spawn the event. Each gamer must be in free roam and should not be a member of a motorcycle club or any other organization.

The Freemode events in GTA Online are as follows:

1) Challenges

There are 17 different types of Freemode Challenges in the game, each with its own objectives, time limit, and rewards. The following are some of the highest-paying offerings in the series:

Inverted Flying Challenge - $15,750 Longest Freefall Challenge - $14,250 Low Flying Challenge - $13,500

2) Business Battles

GTA Online has 12 different types of Business Battles that start randomly at any time. They are as follows:

Assassination Assault Car Meet Joyrider Merryweather Drop Parking Garage Pick-Up Police Station Vehicle Export Aircraft Carrier Assault Factory Raid UFO Battle

While some of these missions award cash, others grant supplies and RP.

3) Time Trials

Time Trials are some of the most underappreciated missions in GTA Online. There are three different types of such missions in which players must race against the par time. Their name and rewards are as follows:

Normal Time Trial - $100,000 RC Time Trial - $100,000 HSW Time Trial - $250,000

4) Air Checkpoints

The game places several checkpoints in the air that players must fly over with their aircraft. Each offers cash rewards ranging from $125 to $1500. Gamers can boost their final payout by crossing as many checkpoints as possible before the timer runs out.

5) Checkpoints

Similar to Air Checkpoints, this event spawns checkpoints on the ground. However, the lowest pay here is set at $750.

6) Criminal Damage

Players must destroy as many things as they can in the allotted time. The highest destructor wins $35,000 in the game.

7) Hold the Wheel

The game spawns some predefined vehicles that players must steal and keep in possession for the longest period. The winner will instantly receive a reward of $20,000.

8) Hot Property

Players must collect and hold a briefcase for a long period to win up to $21,000.

9) Hunt the Beast

GTA Online randomly transforms one player into the Beast and alerts others to hunt them down for a reward of $30,000.

10) Kill List

Players must use an armed vehicle to destroy as many Merryweather patrols as possible to earn around $30,000 as a reward.

11) King of the Castle

GTA Online players must capture and defend a designated area from others for the longest period. The winner will receive approximately $13,000 as a prize.

