Where is Grove Street in GTA Online, and is CJ from San Andreas dead?

Grove Street is one of the most popular locations in the GTA Universe, and fans still adore it for the nostalgia it provides. Rockstar Games first introduced the location in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004, and later brought it to the HD Universe in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. Although Grove Street has some similarities in both the games, the HD Universe is distinct from the 3D Universe and has its own characteristics.

The iconic location is home to Carl "CJ" Johnson, San Andreas' protagonist, and has a strong influence on players' minds. While Grove Street is central to the plot of the 2004 game, Rockstar Games included it as an Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto Online. This article describes how fans can find the location in GTA Online and CJ's whereabouts as well.

How to locate Grove Street on the GTA Online map?

Grove Street is a neighborhood in GTA Online that can be found in Davis, South Los Santos. The iconic street begins at the intersection of Strawberry Avenue and Forum Drive, and eventually comes to an end.

It is bounded on the north by Covenant Avenue, the east by Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, the south by the Los Santos River, and the west by Davis Avenue.

Grove Street on the Grand Theft Auto Online map (Image via Sportskeeda)

To find the location easily in the game, you can go to Franklin Clinton’s old house at Strawberry Avenue and look for the above layout on the map.

The iconic location has a similar pattern to the 3D Universe, but the houses are built and positioned differently. Rockstar Games also included an Easter Egg referencing CJ, Sweet, and Big Smoke from the popular GTA game, but it is only available in Story Mode.

What happened to CJ after San Andreas?

While many players believe CJ is no longer alive in GTA Online's world, the developer has a perplexing response. Carl became wealthy following the events of San Andreas and embarked on a world tour with Madd Dogg, Kent Paul, and Maccer. However, it occurred in the 3D Universe.

A CJ Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the HD Universe has yet to reveal a full-fledged CJ, players can find many Easter Eggs related to him in Grand Theft Auto 4. One of them revealed that CJ and the other 3D Universe protagonists had died. However, Rockstar Games later clarified that it was a joke and that the event was not canon.

Another Easter Egg in the same game depicted a man resembling CJ on a billboard. It can be found outside the Middle Park East Safehouse.

In conclusion, there are no specifics about CJ's whereabouts. Players are still looking for his references in GTA Online's story. Although there are numerous fan theories about him, none of them have been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Poll : Have you ever visited Grove Street in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes