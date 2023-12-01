5 Hangar locations in GTA Online, ranked from worst to best

The Airfreight cargo business is currently one of the most profitable ventures in GTA Online. Rockstar Games permanently tripled its rewards after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in December 2022, making it the best errand to grind. However, you must first own an Aircraft Hangar to start the business. The multiplayer game currently offers five Hangars situated in various locations. While you can buy any Hangar, the community strongly advises avoiding some locations.

This article lists all five Hangars and ranks them from worst to best in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Ranking all GTA Online Hangar locations from worst to best

Before starting, you should note that all the Hangars serve the same purpose in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is a warehouse where you can store your purchased aircraft and operate the Airfreight cargo business. The storage capacity is also the same for all of them. However, some additional factors make a Hangar better than others. They are discussed below:

5) LSIA Hangar 1

As the name implies, the LSIA Hangar 1 is located inside the Los Santos International Airport. It is at the bottom of the map near the LSIA Hangar A17. The main downside of this Hangar is the location. Since it is at the southernmost part of the map, you have to cover long distances to operate the business in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games also charges a base price of $1,525,000 for the Hangar, which is a lot judging by its location. Most of the operations will undoubtedly spawn toward the north of the Hangar, and you may have to travel the entire map.

4) LSIA Hangar A17

The LSIA Hangar A17 is cheaper than the LSIA Hangar 1, with a base price of $1,200,000. However, it is not free from the issues that come with the other Los Santos International Airport-based Hangar. Although it offers a huge area to take off and land, the transportation to the GTA Online Hangar is very poor by road.

The airport is filled with various obstacles, and you can easily trip your vehicle over small lights and poles. The gates of the area are also very small, and you have to wait a few seconds for them to open.

3) Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

Fort Zancudo offers three locations for the Hangar business in GTA Online. The area is usually considered an ideal place to establish the business. However, the Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 is the costliest property of all. Rockstar Games charges a base fare of $3,250,000.

Since it offers the same value as other Hangars, GTA Online players who are tight on their budget should avoid it for economic purposes.

2) Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499

The Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 is the second-costliest Hangar in the multiplayer game, with a base price of $2,650,000. It is a suitable location to operate the Smugglers Sell Missions in GTA Online. You can store 20 planes and helicopters that you can use during operations.

Although it is situated at the westernmost part of the map, GTA Online grinders can reach all parts of the map very easily. The road connectivity to the Hangar is not ideal, but it is considerably better than some other Hangar locations.

1) Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497

The Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 is widely popular as the best Hangar location for various reasons. It has a decent price tag of $2,085,000 that can be easily recovered by grinding the business. Moreover, you get to store 20 aircraft and can also modify them inside the property.

The main benefit of owning a Hangar inside the Fort Zancudo premises is that it allows you to enter and exit the military base without getting a wanted level. Therefore, if you are yet to start the Hangar business, you should buy the Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 before the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 gets released.

