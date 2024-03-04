Everything known about GTA Online's Canis Terminus so far

The Canis Terminus has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated vehicles in GTA Online since December 2023. Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer game as part of The Chop Shop DLC, but it is yet to be made public. However, independent data miners have dug through the game files and found many intriguing details about the vehicle. The studio also teased it in the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer.

While you wait to drive the car in GTA Online, this article will provide you with everything known about the Canis Terminus so far.

Note: Rockstar Games may change details after the vehicle's official release.

Things to know about the Canis Terminus before its official release in GTA Online

The Canis Terminus will definitely be part of the GTA Online vehicles in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. The trailer video showed the vehicle multiple times, generating hype among vehicle enthusiasts.

The Canis Terminus is an off-road vehicle primarily based on the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL). The multiplayer game already has three vehicles based on different versions of the Jeep Wrangler, and the Terminus will be the most updated version.

It has a boxy design with high-ground clearance and huge tires. The Termius could be one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online if Rockstar Games tunes its performance properly.

The unreleased game files also disclosed that it will have Imani Tech Upgrade support. As of now, only three Imani Tech features have been discovered: a Missile Lock-On Jammer, a Remote-Controlled unit, and Proximity Mines. Nonetheless, the support for Imani Tech could be a game-changer considering the present-day public lobbies in the game.

Along with the Imani Tech, the Canis Terminus also has a plethora of customizations. Various YouTubers have disclosed that the car has many off-road build options. Some options also change its primary appearance. Therefore, the Terminus can be expected to be one of the best customizable vehicles in GTA Online.

While its engine model is currently unknown, the game files disclosed that the Terminus has a six-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels at the same time. You’ll be able to carry up to four players in the vehicle.

The game files also disclosed that the Canis Terminus has a default top speed of 91.96 mph or 148.00 km/h. However, the speed is subject to increase with aftermarket customizations. With all the aforementioned features, we can expect the Terminus to be one of the best free-roam vehicles in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games will list it on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a fixed price of $1,877,500.

