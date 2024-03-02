All drip-feed vehicles in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was announced by Rockstar Games on March 1, 2024, giving a glimpse of what to expect from it. As it is a part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed, players are getting fresh content, including brand-new vehicles. Three different types of automobiles will debut this Thursday, making it a must-play update for every motorhead.

This article gives a quick brief about each of the three new vehicles arriving as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update brings Gauntlet Interceptor, Terminus, and new Benson truck

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer was released yesterday (March 1, 2024), providing a quick look at the three new vehicles coming with the update – Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, Canis Terminus, and Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell).

1) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is a 4-seater off-road SUV based on the following real-life rides:

Fourth generation Jeep Wrangler (JL) – Overall design

2024 facelifted Rubicon Jeep Wrangler – Bonnet and front grille

Sixth generation Ford Bronco – Headlights

Second-generation Mahindra Thar – B-pillar

Mahindra Thar – Tail lights

The Canis Terminus will have a special “Canis Geometric” livery available for it, inspired by the Jeep Wrangler’s custom rally graphics livery designed by IDE Autoworks. While its performance has not been revealed yet, the in-game files suggest that the Terminus will be able to achieve a top speed of 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h).

Once the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is released, players can buy the Terminus from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,877,500.

2) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is one of the most anticipated vehicles to arrive this Thursday. It is a 2-seater police muscle car based on a variant of the real-life Gauntlet Hellfire and 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It is equipped with several lightbars, steel wheels, and police equipment inside.

On the performance front, the Police Gauntlet Interceptor can reach a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h), according to the in-game files. However, the actual on-road performance may vary and will possibly be higher than that.

The law enforcement car will be available from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $5,420,000-$4,065,000.

3) Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell)

The Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell) is the final drip-feed vehicle going to debut with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a commercial box truck seemingly inspired by the real-life International 4700 delivery truck chassis.

The truck also performs very similarly to the standard Benson and can reach a top speed of 80.78 mph (130.00 km/h), as per the in-game files.

The Benson (Cluckin’ Bell) will be purchasable from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $685,000-$513,750.

The update will be released on all currently supported platforms, including Xbox One and PS4.

