GTA Online Hit and Run mission in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update: Complete guide

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update comes with several setup missions and a finale. One of these tasks is called Hit and Run. Like others on the list, it is rather straightforward, and all you need to do is steal a getaway vehicle for when you finally assault the factory and fight the cartel. Vincent allows you to pick one of the vehicles, but you still need to get and store it.

While the mission does not pose a big threat to you, it is never bad to be prepared and check for all the available options before jumping into it. To start, you will need to visit the Vespucci Police Station. Next, Vincent will call and ask you to obtain weapons, gear, and a getaway car. This mission is all about getting the vehicle, while the second one is about the weapons and armor.

If you are unable to complete the task or have doubts in your mind, then this article will guide you step-by-step on how to do so.

GTA Online Hit and Run Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission is quite straightforward

The third setup mission in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update will give you three options for the getaway vehicle. You can pick any one of the options, as neither of them is the very best or the worst choice in the game. So, you can go for the one that is near to your location.

Note that you will face some serious threats if you have completed the Concealed Weapons task before it and decide to target the same gang once. This time, they will recognize you and have tighter security waiting for you. However, it shouldn't matter much if you are armed and armored.

Now, once you start getting the getaway car, you might find it getting transported by a Cargobob helicopter and two other attack choppers escorting it. Vincent will ask you to take out the helicopter and then steal the car.

One can assume that it is one of the toughest Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions that arrived with the GTA Online update today simply because of the number of enemies that spawn. They are also relentless and will keep chasing you as you try to get away with the stolen vehicle.

Your only goal is to get away from them and reach the garage that Vincent has marked on the map for you. Once there, simply use your phone to text him and get out of the area to finish the mission. It is also worth noting that you can pick other getaway vehicles and then select the one that you like the most. However, this will prolong the mission and also increase the risk of death.

