Why the new Vapid Benson is the most useless vehicle in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist is the game's most recent update, featuring several new missions and a couple of new vehicles that players are quite excited about. While the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and the Canis Terminus are quite exceptional and have impressed the community so far, the Vapid Benson has turned out to be a disappointment.

Since some players were looking forward to a new truck that could work as a Pegasus vehicle in the game, the Vapid Benson could have filled the gap. Unfortunately, this didn't come to pass, and it's just a normal vehicle in GTA Online.

This article will dive deeper and highlight why the Vapid Benson is the worst vehicle added to the game with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist added some amazing things, but the Vapid Benson isn't one of them

GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Heist brought a set of new missions. They are both interesting and straightforward, making them a great way to make money for solo players. However, the Vapid Benson was an unimpressive addition that brought nothing fresh or exciting.

It's a normal Box Truck with the Cluckin Bell livery that already used to sometimes appear near the factory before. All this update did was make it purchasable for players. Since you cannot customize it, there are no hopes of enhancing its performance or looks.

On the other hand, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor has brought new excitement among the player base, being a cop car. It also has decent handling and performance, which makes it a good addition to your garage. But there's hardly any reason to spend $685,000 on the Vapid Benson.

Another reason this vehicle is the most useless in the game after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist is because there is no real place to store the truck. Most garages cannot hold something this big, and others are unsuitable for the Vapid Benson.

Unlike the Canis Terminus, it doesn't offer anything like off-road performance, great speed, exceptional performance, or beautiful looks. The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist was exciting because Rockstar Games promised not only new missions but also new vehicles. But Vapid Benson certainly failed to impress everybody.

The only reason anybody would purchase the truck after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update is simply to test it out and see what the hype was all about. Other than that, it is slow and sluggish. You will go off the tracks if you speed up too much and crash into the rails around the corners.

While the Vapid Benson is completely useless in the game, players are now looking forward to getting the Obey 8F Drafter, which Rockstar Games is giving away for free as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should have simply added a Cluckin Bell livery instead of a while vehicle? Yes, absolutely No, the truck is good 0 votes View Discussion