Which real-life car is Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is the newest talk of the town in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online. Players have been waiting for it since The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023, and Rockstar Games finally added it with The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a very realistic-looking car with plenty of details. While hardcore gearheads immediately recognized the car’s origin, others are still unsure.

This article explains which real-life car is the inspiration for the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and whether you should buy it in GTA 5 Online.

What is the real-life version of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor from GTA Online?

Similar to the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, the newly released GTA Online Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is also primarily based on the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. However, Rockstar Games also took minor inspirations from the sixth-generation Ford Mustang and the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

It is a muscle car listed under the Emergency Class for cops. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor has a rectangular, boxy design with a long hood and short trunk. The vehicle can carry two persons, including the driver.

Is the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor worth buying in GTA Online?

There are a handful of purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, and the Gauntlet Interceptor is the newest one in the category. However, it may not be useful for all players in the multiplayer game.

If you are a new player and grind for money every day, then you should stay away from the vehicle as it costs a whopping $5,420,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Even the trade price of $4,065,000 is pricey than many other cars in GTA Online.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor has no special features except for the police siren, which causes the NPC drivers to move away from your path. Therefore, new players should not invest in it yet and should get the free Obey 8F Drafter instead.

However, if you are an experienced player and have plenty of cash to spend on your favorite items, then the new cop car could be a great addition to your vehicle collection. It is a stylish vehicle that also has a plethora of police-related customization options.

While the vehicle’s actual performance output is yet to be tested by the motorhead community, many YouTubers have stated that the Gauntlet Interceptor performs slightly better than the base model Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire.

The new car’s engine model is currently unknown. But it comes with a five-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel drive layout. However, you cannot perform a wheelie with it.

The Gauntlet Interceptor is also rumored to be a part of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6.

