GTA Online Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is finally out: Performance, price, and more

The GTA Online Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is the new police car in the game introduced with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Players have been expecting this vehicle for quite some time, and the developer has also been teasing the community about it during the trailers. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor comes with a hefty price tag, as expected.

Given the high cost of previous cop vehicles, it's no surprise that most players anticipated this expense. The enhanced performance and aesthetics of the new police car justify its premium in-game price.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out how well the car performs and how much money you will need to spend if you wish to own it.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor holds quite well in GTA Online against other vehicles

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is an emergency vehicle in GTA Online that one can purchase through the Warstock Cache & Carry website. As mentioned, Rockstar Games finally made it purchasable with the latest GTA Online weekly update. However, you will need to spend quite a bit of cash to own it.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon-inspired car will cost you a whopping $5,420,000. However, you can unlock the trade price of $4,065,000 after completing the Slush Fund mission of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. This is still quite expensive for a car that you cannot use in races since it falls in the Emergency Vehicle category.

Unfortunately, we don't have the correct top speed and acceleration stat of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online, but we will update the article once the right information is available. However, the car clearly performs better than the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire. It is, after all, a modified and enhanced version of this car. It also handles the corners quite well.

Players might feel that the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is slightly slower than the Hellfire at its top speed, but its initial acceleration and handling make up for this slight disadvantage. This is evident when you take the vehicle out for a ride in the city and have to navigate through the traffic and tight corners after getting the car in the latest GTA Online update.

When it comes to customization, the cop car offers many options, including some amazing police liveries and emergency lighting. It is also worth noting that some of these modifications are similar to those you get with the Gauntlet Hellfire in the game.

This is why several players are planning to make a Hellfire build of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor or turn it into an undercover cop car. Since it performs better than the regular Hellfire, one can use this opportunity to turn the car into its other variant and get superior performance.

If you are looking forward to purchasing the new cop car in the game, we recommend playing the Hunting Pack in GTA Online this week to get 2x cash and RP reward and stack some cash.

