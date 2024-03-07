How to play Hunting Pack in GTA Online for 2x bonuses? (March 7 - March 13)

The Hunting Pack in GTA Online is an adversary mode currently offering 2x cash and RP bonuses. While this is exciting news, some players don't know how to access the game mode in question. This is quite natural since Rockstar Games, especially for new players who are easily overwhelmed by the amount of content in the game.

The Hunting Pack in GTA Online was added as part of the Freemode Events Update and can be unlocked at Level 12. So, anyone below this level will not be able to play this mode.

There are a total of seven different locations where you can enjoy the new inclusion. This article will guide you on how to play the Hunting Pack in GTA Online and get that sweet 2x cash and RP bonus while they last.

Hunting Pack in GTA Online is quite fun and is also offering 2x cash and RP

To access Hunting Pack in the current GTA Online weekly update, you will need to follow these steps:

Launch GTA Online and go to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Jobs> Play Jobs> Rockstar Created .

. Now, click on Adversary Mode and scroll down till you find Hunting Pack .

and scroll down till you find . Select the mode.

Your goal in the Hunting Pack Adversary Mode in GTA Online is quite simple. This mode involves three teams: driver, defenders, and attackers. The driver will be in a utility vehicle that is rigged with explosives. The goal is to reach the deactivation zone without going below a certain speed. If you fail to do so, the vehicle will explode.

Defenders will try to clear a path for the driver, and the attackers will be on the offensive. They need to ensure that the driver loses speed and stays under the limit. If they succeed in doing so, they will win the round.

The attackers and defenders will be driving Super or Sports Cars when playing Hunting Pack in GTA Online.

While the new GTA Online update has added some new missions to the game, players can still explore the Hunting Pack mode to gain decent cash and RP due to its 2x bonuses. The Hunting Pack in GTA Online can be played in seven locations:

Cypress Flats to Del Perro Pier

to Sandy Shores to the Paleto Bay Fire Station

to the Terminal to Tequi-la-la

to Olympic Freeway to the Maze Bank Tower

to the Senora Road and Route 68

and Goma Street to the Redwood Lights Track

to the North Rockford Drive gas station to Utopia Gardens

This mode will offer a good distraction from the various GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions and also yield decent money.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like playing the Hunting Pack mode in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion