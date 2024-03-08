All purchasable cop cars in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

There are several purchasable cop cars in GTA Online following the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Rockstar started adding these cars with the release of The Chop Shop DLC, and the final vehicle in the series was slated to launch as a drip-feed vehicle. Now that they've all been added, we have five law enforcement vehicles that players can buy in the game.

These are all quite expensive, and they're also rather diverse. So, if you're planning on buying one or multiple, or even all of them, take a look at their details. Here's everything you need to know about the purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, added with The Chop Shop and The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid updates.

List of all purchasable cop cars in GTA Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

1) Vapid Police Stanier LE Cruiser

This is the standard police cruiser used by the LSPD, which is based on the second-generation Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor. It was added in the first batch of purchasable cop cars in GTA Online with The Chop Shop GTA Online update.

The interior of the police cruiser consists of a police laptop, a radio, two shotguns mounted to the console, and a steel mesh partition that divides the front and rear seats.

It can be customized with a bunch of police and sheriff liveries belonging to various departments, while the police equipment includes several types of tech arrays on the roof, searchlights, emergency lightings, and pushbars. You can also have a custom paint job that doesn't conform with any in-game police vehicle.

The Stanier LE Cruiser costs $4,690,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, like all other purchasable cop cars in GTA Online. However, finishing Scope Out: Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery to unlock it first will let you unlock a Trade Price of $3,517,500 upon finding a piece of evidence at a Crime Scene.

In terms of performance, the LE Cruiser doesn't disappoint, as it has the necessary speed and acceleration required to chase the average criminal. Handling is extremely smooth as well, allowing you to maneuver through dense traffic with ease.

However, it can't keep up with any performance-oriented cars, as it can only reach a top speed of 102.75 mph or 165.36 km/h (tested by Broughy1322) when fully upgraded.

2) Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

This is basically an unmarked variant of the standard cruiser, as the name suggests. It's virtually identical to the LE Cruiser in all other aspects, especially when it comes to performance. The only major difference from the other purchasable cop cars in GTA Online is in its looks, as it doesn't have any police markings and you can't install any liveries either.

The paint job is the only thing that can be customized, and the visible police equipment you can add to it is also much more subtle. The interior, however, is the same as the regular LE Cruiser.

You can buy an Unmarked Cruiser for $3,950,000, but you'll have to unlock it by surviving a three-star wanted level for over five minutes. The Trade Price of $2,962,500 gets unlocked when you finish The Gangbanger Robbery as leader.

3) Brute Police Riot

The Police Riot, as its name suggests, is a riot van. It's immune to fire damage and is heavily armored. This helps it withstand heavy gunfire, as well as multiple grenades or sticky bombs, although a single RPG or a tank shell can blow it up.

However, of all the purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, the Riot is the only one that can't be customized at all. This means you can't put bulletproof tires in it, so all that armor will be useless if your tires pop.

You can buy the Riot for $4,800,000 after you lose a four or five-star wanted level naturally. Meanwhile, a Trade Price of $3,600,000 is unlocked after you complete the Tactical Gear setup mission of The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online.

4) Declasse Park Ranger

The Declasse Park Ranger is technically not a police car, but it's still a law enforcement vehicle that was added alongside the other purchasable cop cars in GTA Online. The other police cars also come with a Park Ranger livery, so this vehicle should belong on this list. This vehicle, however, is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

The Park Ranger is a law enforcement variant of the Granger, which is based on the tenth-generation Chevrolet Suburban. To unlock the Park Ranger, you must participate in the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge. Taking one photograph will unlock the vehicle for $2,980,000, and 10 photographs will unlock the Trade Price of $2,235,000. You can have it for free by taking all photographs.

5) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

The Gauntlet Interceptor was just added to the game with yesterday's (March 7, 2024) GTA Online weekly update. It's a police muscle car based on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Gauntlet Interceptor is the fastest among the purchasable cop cars in GTA Online, and it's also the most customizable, with unique hood, bumper, and exhaust options, among other things.

In terms of police equipment and liveries, it's almost the same as the LE Cruiser. You can unlock its base price of $5,420,000 after completing Slush Fund as a leader during The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. However, if you wish to unlock the Trade Price of $4,065,000, you'll have to play through the finale mission of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

