5 reasons why Canis Terminus is the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle so far

The GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle list is not too long since Rockstar Games has only made a handful of vehicles compatible with this modification. The latest addition to the roster, Canis Terminus, is one of the lucky ones to be included in this category, which may be why the community loves it so much despite its huge price tag.

However, being a GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle doesn't make it the best option in the game. Players should look for other important aspects like handling, acceleration, and looks when looking at cars. Fortunately, Canis Terminus delivers these things and, therefore, is the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle among others in the game. This article will highlight five reasons to support this notion.

5 reasons that make Canis Terminus the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle

1) It has excellent handling

Rockstar Games is notorious for adding cars with bad handling and giving them amazing upgrades. Fortunately for players, Canis Terminus defied these odds to become the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle simply because of how well it handles most situations.

Players can take it out for a spin anytime they want and in almost every condition, only to find it gliding smoothly around corners and tackling the heavy traffic of Los Santos without any issues. This is a great point that makes it worth spending so much money on the Canis Terminus.

2) Missile Lock-On Jammer makes it very safe

Homing missiles are one of the biggest dangers in the game; thus, every GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle is considered valuable. However, with its amazing performance and the Missile Lock-On Jammer, the Canis Terminus becomes a safe haven for players.

It can easily help you escape most of the dangers you might face in public lobbies. The Imani Tech upgrade ensures that griefers on Oppressors cannot lock onto the car and blow it away from a far distance. This is another reason it is the best GTA Online Imani Tech car that has been added recently.

3) It has a great grip

Being an off-road car, Canis Terminus leaves a favorable impression because of its amazing grip. One can take off from slopes and soar into the air without spinning out or losing traction. While this is not affected by the Imani Tech upgrade, it still makes Canis Terminus a great vehicle.

The traction also ensures that players don't risk falling off the cliffs when going off-road and tackling gravel and rocky paths. This is important because some vehicles in the category struggle in these situations. This is just one of the many reasons why players should purchase Canis Terminus in the game.

4) Armor Plating

While every GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle gets the Missile Lock-On Jammer, not all get the extra Armor Plating upgrade. This is quite an important customization that further ensures the driver's safety when crossing dangerous locations on the map.

The Amor Plating gives Canis Terminus good protection. Here are the number of rounds before blowing up:

RPG: 4

4 Homing Rockets: 12

12 Explosive Rounds: 10

10 Railgun Shots: 9

These are great stats for a car capable of driving off-road, has excellent handling, and performs quite well in almost every condition. While it might not be the best armored vehicle in GTA Online, it is still pretty safe. Unfortunately, it does not have bulletproof windows.

5) Good acceleration and an overall amazing ride experience

Another reason that makes Canis Termimus the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle in the game is its acceleration and overall ride experience. While its exact speed stats are still unknown, the car feels quick, and even though it's not as sporty as the new Obey 8F Drafter, it doesn't feel sluggish.

The Canis Termimus launches very well and does not oversteer. This means players don't have to stress about going off the tracks and crashing into random objects. The various customization options also ensure that the vehicle looks good and offers an amazing riding experience, whether they take the concrete path or the muddy roads down the hill slope. All these things make Canis Terminus the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle.

