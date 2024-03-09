Why GTA Online players should buy Canis Terminus after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Canis Terminus is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online, and it was added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This off-road SUV has amazing performance and great looks. These are just two of the many reasons players are attracted to the new car in the game. However, many are also confused about whether they should buy it since Rockstar Games recently added several SUVs, especially new players, since they have limited funds.

So, this article will highlight all the advantages of purchasing the Canis Terminus in GTA Online and why you should get it.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Canis Terminus is an amazing SUV in GTA Online worth purchasing

Canis Terminus is a four-door, off-road SUV featured in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update trailer, and fans have been excited about it ever since. Another reason most players are eyeing this car is that it costs less than $2 million. You can purchase it for $1,877,500 from Southern SA Super Autos, which is relatively cheap for everything it offers.

Apart from being an excellent off-road vehicle with incredible traction and speed, the Canis Terminus offers Imani Tech upgrades, making it immune to Missile Lock-On and thus providing the driver additional safety. While there are other amazing vehicles on sale during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, the Canis Terminus stands out.

While the SUV's exact top speed is not yet known, it doesn't feel slow at all. It holds well on both well-paved roads and uneven terrain. It also has good acceleration, which makes driving it around town enjoyable. Decent handling allows it to perform well off-road.

This car offers tons of fun upgrades and modifications that let you turn the car around in any way you like. You can equip Tube Doors and roof Nets, install a snorkel, change colors, equip liveries, and much more.

These options allow you to change the looks of the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL)-inspired car to your own taste. While the Obey 8F Drafter that Rockstar Games is giving away for free is also quite good, it won't be able to traverse the rough terrain as well as the Canis Terminus.

Not only is this car quick and has great performance, it looks great and is relatively cheap. Its ability to climb steep terrain and maintain a good speed is a big advantage that most other cars in the category fail to deliver.

Now is a great time to purchase this amazing vehicle in GTA Online and have as much as you want because Rockstar Games might start the GTA 6 preorder very soon, as indicated by the change on their website.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find the new Canis Terminus appealing? Yes, it looks amazing Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion