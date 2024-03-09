GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update: Everything new on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is finally live for all supported platforms, including the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It has added tons of new content to the game, including a new set of missions, vehicles, and more. However, players on current-gen consoles have received a bit more content than the last-gen console and PC users.

This article shares everything new released with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (PS5/Xbox Series X/S): New Career Progress Challenges

As expected, the latest GTA Online Clucking Bell Farm Raid update has introduced a new set of Career Progress Challenges for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. These challenges allow players to unlock free rewards by completing certain objectives through the in-game content.

Here’s a list of every new Career Progress Challenge added with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist:

Tier 1:

Objective: Steal the setup funds for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Reward: Cluckin Bell Tee

Tier 2:

Objectives:

Complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Complete one Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission without dying

Reward: Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Livery

Tier 3:

Objectives:

Complete the Scene of the Crime without being spotted

Complete the Scene of the Crime using both of the available approaches

Reward: Strapz Bandana

Tier 4:

Objectives:

Earn $5,000,000 from the Clucking Bell Farm Raid

Complete the entire Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in less than 45 minutes as a leader

Complete the Scene of the Crime with all available setup equipment

Reward: Cluckin Bell Outfit

What other things do PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users get with the new GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

Just like the other version of the game, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles has introduced a new Clucking Bell Farm Raid heist. Here, players must complete a set of missions and help Vincent Effenburger, who recently joined the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD).

Here’s a list of all the new missions:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hit and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime

Apart from the missions, three new drip-feed vehicles debuted with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update:

Vapid Benson (Clucking Bell)

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Canis Terminus

Players can also obtain a free Obey 8F Drafter sports car in GTA Online as part of the ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.

With the GTA 6 preorder period rumored to start soon, it’s the best time to hustle in Los Santos and try out all the new content.

