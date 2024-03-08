5 reasons to get Canis Terminus in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar has introduced the Canis Terminus after yesterday's GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update (March 7, 2024). This is an exceptional new Off-Road vehicle that has surprisingly good performance and decent customization and comes with a unique quirk. The new DLC added the Canis Terminus to the game alongside two more vehicles, including a new police car.

This new vehicle, added with The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. With that in mind, here are all the reasons you should consider buying the Terminus in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why you should buy Canis Terminus in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Costs under $2 million

The Canis Terminus is a somewhat expensive Off-Road vehicle in GTA Online. However, the price is still under $2 million, making it much cheaper than police cars like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, which costs between $4,065,000 and $5,420,000. You can get the Canis Terminus after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid for $1,877,500 from Southern SA Super Autos.

Its performance and customizability also justify the price. With the addition of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, you can easily recoup the cost of this vehicle by doing the new missions. One of the objectives of the Career Progress Challenge is to earn $5 million from the new heist, so it's definitely something many players will be trying out.

2) Epic customizability

The Canis Terminus is highly customizable, especially compared to the other Canis cars based on Jeeps. Its main design is based on the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL), which has many modification options.

You can go with a certain theme if you want to, such as making it completely look like a safari car. The unique modification options include tube doors, roof and door nets, a snorkel, and several options for adding visible utility tools.

3) Exceptional performance

As a 4-door SUV in the Off-Road category, the Canis Terminus in GTA Online boasts exceptional speed and acceleration and is much faster than its counterparts. On top of that, it shows phenomenal offroad performance, as it rarely loses traction or speed when in rough terrain. This, coupled with decent handling, makes the Terminus worth saving money for.

The exact speed is unknown as the community has yet to test it. However, according to the game files, it has a top speed of 91.96 mph (148 km/h), which is likely inaccurate.

4) Available at a showroom

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist arrived with a new GTA Online weekly update (March 7 - 13, 2024). This has put the Canis Terminus on display at Luxury Autos, one of two showrooms available for players to buy new and old vehicles. The modified variant of the Canis Terminus that you'll find in the showroom is green in color, with a unique livery called Canis Geometric.

This particular livery is inspired by IDE Autoworks' custom rally graphics livery for the Jeep Wrangler. The Terminus will cost $1,896,880 at Luxury Autos in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

5) Unique features and Imani Tech

If you take the Terminus out for a ride after the new GTA Online update, you might find that the vehicle has a unique ability. It can effortlessly climb almost any steep terrain, which is the perfect feature to have on an off-road car. Additionally, the vehicle can be fitted with Imani Tech upgrades.

You'll get the option to install a Missile Lock-On Jammer or turn the car into a Remote-Controlled vehicle. Although there are no weapons, the Terminus can be equipped with Slick Proximity Mines.

