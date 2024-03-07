GTA Online adds new Canis Terminus drip-feed car with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar Games has added the Canis Terminus to GTA Online with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update today (March 7, 2024). The drip-feed vehicle that was supposed to arrive with The Chop Shop update has finally been added to the game, so you can buy it now. It's a unique new Jeep variant with some decent customization options and impressive performance.

The car is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just under $2 million, and it's also currently on display at Luxury Autos. So here's a detailed look at the new Canis Terminus in GTA Online after the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, including information on performance, pricing, modification options, and more.

Canis Terminus added to GTA Online with Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

Visually, the Canis Terminus in the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update is like an upgraded variant of the Mesa. It's a 4-door SUV categorized as an Off-Road vehicle in the game. It's quite obvious that the main design inspiration for the vehicle is a Jeep, but the exact model that Rockstar tried to portray might be the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL).

There's even a unique livery called "Canis Geometric" that appears to be based on IDE Autoworks' custom rally graphics livery for the Jeep Wrangler. The Mesa is also based on a Wrangler, but the specific model it resembles is the 2007–2013 Unlimited Rubicon. When it comes to customization, the Terminus features several additional features that the Mesa doesn't have.

You can install some modification options found in other off-road cars, such as a tow hitch in the rear bumper or a hood with a shovel and an axe. Regarding overall customizability, you can opt for different themes with the Terminus. This includes a modern, almost futuristic design, a safari-inspired style with tube doors, roof nets, and snorkels, or a generic Jeep look.

The Canis Terminus added with the GTA Online update today boasts impressive speed and acceleration, with excellent handling that allows for easy maneuvering at high speeds. According to game files, the vehicle has a top speed of 91.96 mph (148 km/h), although more accurate testing is yet to be done. A unique feature that easily makes it one of the best Off-Road cars in GTA Online is that it can climb steep surfaces quite easily.

The Canis Terminus is quite expensive compared to most other drip-feed cars, with a price tag of $1,877,500 at Southern SA Super Autos. It's also on display at Luxury Autos with today's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, which comes with the unique "Canis Geometric" livery and costs $1,896,880.

