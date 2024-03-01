Rockstar releases GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update trailer

Rockstar Games have just dropped a trailer for the GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. The video features Vincent Effenburger, a character who debuted in the Diamond Casino story missions, and a bunch of action-packed sequences that are seemingly from the upcoming heist's missions. A teaser for the same was added recently in the form of a phone call from Vincent.

GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update's release date has been confirmed for the following week. Therefore, it should become available in the game with the next weekly update. That said, dataminers have already uncovered much about the heist from The Chop Shop DLC's files, which arrived in December 2023.

Rockstar Games confirm GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update release date as March 7, 2024

Expand Tweet

The GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update's release date has been confirmed as March 7, 2024. Rockstar Games have also uploaded a trailer for the same on X as well as YouTube, which, despite being only 30 seconds long, provides an intriguing sneak peak at the upcoming heist.

A teaser for GTA Online The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update was added in the game with a recent GTA Online weekly update. It arrived in the form of a phone call from Vincent Effenburger that could get triggered after roaming around in Freemode for a few minutes.

For those unaware, Vincent debuted in the Diamond Casino Heist story missions, but was fired from his job as head of security at the end of it. He now seems to have joined the LSPD, and looks to play an important role in the upcoming update.

As mentioned earlier, quite a bit has already been revealed about the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. It will reportedly feature the following setup missions and finale:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime (Finale)

The much anticipated Police Gauntlet Interceptor vehicle might also get added with the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. However, that remains to be seen.

More about GTA Online's newest heist is expected to be revealed as we approach its release date - March 7, 2024.

Check out more of Sportskeeda's GTA content:

Podium and Prize Ride II Land Race bonuses II Ocelot Virtue II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Vapid Flash GT II Best Imani Tech cars II GTA 6 trailer 2

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update? Yes! No 0 votes