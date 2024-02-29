5 of the best GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles in 2024, ranked

The GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles are some of the most commonly used cars in the multiplayer game and are still in demand in 2024. To date, Rockstar Games has released 18 vehicles that support Imani Tech. These are exclusive upgrade features that can only be acquired from the Agency Car Workshop. You are also required to have the supported vehicles to unlock the upgrades in the Interaction Menu.

However, not all Imani Tech cars are worth the investment. Therefore, this article lists and ranks five of the best GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles you can own in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Ocelot Virtue, Grotti Turismo Omaggio, and three other GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles to own in 2024

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the most durable vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is a compact off-road car that comes with both Imani Tech and Hao’s Special Works Upgrades. The latter is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users.

Although it has no weapon upgrades, unlike some other GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles, you can still drive it carefree in public sessions. The MonstroCiti is capable of withstanding up to three homing missiles. You also get bulletproof front, side, and rear to protect you from enemy bullets.

4) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the best GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles you can acquire for free. This makes it one of the must-have cars in 2024 and beyond. You can use the car in almost all missions, including races. While its base top speed is 99.82 mph (160.65 km/h), a fully customized (including Imani Tech) Virtue can reach up to 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h).

You can easily find many players using the Ocelot Virtue in public lobbies. Similar to other GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles, the Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents all Homing Missiles from targeting it, and the extra Armor Plating helps the car withstand up to 12 rockets.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

When it comes to the OG GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles, the Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most renowned cars due to its superior features. Firstly, it is one of the most realistic-looking cars in the game, based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger.

Moreover, it comes with both armor and weapon upgrades, making Buffalo STX a suitable choice to drive in crowded lobbies. While the Imani Tech upgrades make the vehicle immune to up to 12 homing missiles, you also get bulletproof front, rear, and sides as extra protection layers.

2) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

If you want a fast car in Grand Theft Auto Online that also has Imani Tech features for protection from griefers, then the Grotti Turismo Omaggio is undoubtedly the best choice for you among other GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles. It is a supercar released as part of the recent The Chop Shop DLC.

The vehicle was hyped even before its release, and Rockstar Games managed to keep its popularity intact by offering various customization and a high top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h).

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

If you play Grand Theft Auto Online Expanded and Enhanced version, then the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the top-most choice for you. Along with being one of the prominent GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles, it also has Hao’s Special Works upgrades.

You can withstand up to 12 homing missiles and also cruise at a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). The performance output and durability of the car are remarkable among all GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles. We can also expect to see the car in the upcoming game. However, the GTA 6 release date is still a mystery.

