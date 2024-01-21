5 of the worst Imani Tech Vehicles that GTA 6 should avoid adding

While Rockstar Games remains silent over matters related to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, fans continue to speculate about it, especially the vehicles that could be included. Automobile enthusiasts expect both new cars in the upcoming title and some returning ones from the current multiplayer game. Imani Tech cars are some of the most prominent vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the feature is expected to return in the upcoming game as well.

At present, there are over 15 Imani Tech cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. But not all are worth the money. This article lists five substandard Imani Tech cars that should not return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Greenwood, Penaud La Coureuse, and three other Imani Tech cars that should not return in GTA 6

1) Bravado Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is a legendary vehicle in GTA Online that has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Although Rockstar Games offers it with Imani Tech in the current multiplayer game, it still does not return much in value. It is a fairly expensive car that requires extra money to fit Imani Tech features.

Although its performance has been improved from its 3D Universe counterparts, the car still falls behind many regular ones in the game. The Bravado Greenwood can attain a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h). However, it feels sluggish during regular commutes.

2) Vapid Aleutian

The Vapid Aleutian is one of the newest vehicles in The Chop Shop DLC in GTA Online. However, despite being equipped with Imani Tech features, the car failed to draw players’ attention. The four-door SUV has a boxy design, and its large size makes it difficult to maneuver in traffic.

When fully upgraded, the Vapid Aleutian can reach a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h). However, due to its massive size, attaining those figures in dense traffic is a struggle.

3) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is an electric version of the Bravado Buffalo STX. Even though it is an Imani Tech and HSW car in GTA 5 Online, it failed to gain popularity, unlike its ICE version. Rockstar Games released this car with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and promoted it heavily through trailers and Newswires.

However, it is barely seen in any public lobbies. Even in the HSW category, the Bravado Buffalo EVX fails to rank in the top 10 positions in terms of speed. While some Imani Tech cars in GTA Online have weapon upgrades, the Bravado Buffalo EVX only has the Slick Proximity Mine, which is a defensive feature.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is an electric rally car in Grand Theft Auto Online. While fans expect a lot from GTA 6, a rally car with Imani Tech is not really a requirement. The vehicle closely resembles its real-life counterpart, the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

However, it lacks some prominent Imani Tech features, such as armor plating, weapons, and Slick Proximity Mines. Moreover, it can withstand only three homing missiles, which is four times less than what other GTA Online Imani Tech cars can usually endure.

5) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a feature-packed car on paper. However, in certain situations, the vehicle lags behind other Imani Tech cars in GTA 5 Online. Despite having a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), it has acceleration and handling issues.

The Dewbauchee Champion is difficult to control as it frequently suffers from understeer. Despite being a supercar, it is no match for other similar vehicles that lack weapon or armor upgrades. The high price tag of $3,750,000 is also disappointing. Thus, Rockstar should avoid adding this car in the upcoming game.

