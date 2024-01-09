5 Imani-Tech vehicles in GTA Online that should return in GTA 6

The GTA 6 community is eager to see what new vehicles Rockstar Games will add in the upcoming game. Fans have been speculating about new and returning vehicles for ages, and the September 2022 leaks and the official trailer gave many hints. Imani Tech cars are popular in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and the studio should add them to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

However, it will require either Imani or her tech to debut in the upcoming game. Nonetheless, this article lists five Imani Tech vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online that should return in GTA 6.

5 Imani Tech vehicles that deserve a comeback in GTA 6

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the newest cars added to the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. It is a supercar with Imani Tech and Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades. The first one includes a Missile Lock-On Jammer and a Remote Control Unit. Although the car doesn’t have extra armor plating, it can withstand up to three homing rockets.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio also has some of the best customization options in the game, almost par with the upcoming game's car customizations. You can modify it in either Los Santos Customs or Hao’s Workshop inside Los Santos Car Meet. The latter is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the most useful cars to own in GTA 5 Online. Similar to the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, it also comes with both Imani Tech and HSW upgrades. However, Rockstar Games offers Armor Plating in addition to the Missile Lock-On Jammer, Remote Control Unit, and Slick Proximity Mine.

You can tank up to 12 homing missiles after applying all Imani Tech upgrades. It is currently the fastest HSW car in GTA Online, with a top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. Rockstar Games should add it to Grand Theft Auto 6 as one of the premium cars.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Patriot has been a part of all popular GTA Series games since Grand Theft Auto 3. The latest multiplayer game offers the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as an Imani Tech vehicle. It is an armored and weaponized off-road vehicle that can withstand up to 12 homing missiles. The front, sides, and the rear are also bulletproof.

Since it is a part of the Grand Theft Auto lore, Rockstar Games should continue the vehicle in the upcoming game as well. The Imani Tech variant is the most advanced version of the vehicle. Therefore, the developer should add it to the game.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most reliable cars you can drive in crowded lobbies without worrying about griefers. The Imani Tech features offer a Missile Lock-On Jammer, extra Armor Plating, Remote Control Unit, and Slick Proximity Mine, making it one of the best defensive cars in GTA Online.

A fully upgraded Bravado Buffalo STX can tank up to 12 homing missiles. It also has dual-mounted Machine Guns at the front. These features make it a must-have car in GTA 6. The car also has an impressive top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h, making it great for commuting.

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue was one of the rarest Imani Tech vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that caught the community’s attention for a while. It is an electric vehicle with one of the highest tanking capacities. After applying all standard Imani Tech upgrades, you can withstand up to 12 homing rockets and sticky bombs.

Rockstar Games should definitely add it to the upcoming game with all the features intact. Although the first trailer did not show it, the GTA 6 trailer 2 should include the Ocelot Virtue in the presentation.

