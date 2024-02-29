How to earn 2x bonuses from GTA Online Land Races this week? (February 29 to March 6)

Rockstar-Created GTA Online Land Races are paying 2x the regular money and RP through March 6, 2024, as part of the latest weekly update. This race category features many multiplayer competitions like Point-to-Point, Lap, and Rally races. While the payout isn't that great, even with the time-limited bonuses, they are quite fun to participate in and can keep you entertained.

GTA Online Land Races can be started from the Rockstar Created Jobs list in the pause menu. The process is extremely straightforward, but anyone requiring assistance can take help from this article, as it reveals how to earn 2x bonuses from GTA Online Land Races this week.

GTA Online Land Races guide: How to start and earn 2x bonuses this week (February 29 - March 6, 2024)

As stated, GTA Online Land Races can be started from the pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1 - Switch to the ONLINE tab in the pause menu

- Switch to the ONLINE tab in the pause menu Step 2 - Click on Jobs

- Click on Jobs Step 3 - Select Play Job

- Select Play Job Step 4 - Click on Rockstar Created

- Click on Rockstar Created Step 5 - Scroll down to Races and select a Land Race

GTA Online Races playlist (Image via YouTube/Niko)

Here are all GTA Online Land Races in the Rockstar Created Races playlist:

Across the Wilderness

Arms Race

At the Races

Beach Odyssey

Before It Was Cool

Bluffing

Business Trip

By the Side of the Bay

Caffeine Rush

Congestion Charge

Criminal Records

Crossing Paths

Cuttin Coroners

Dipping In

Dock Ring

Dockyard

Dorset Drive

Double Parking

Down the Drain

Downtown Underground

Drag Strip

Driving Range

Eight Figure Bonus

Embracing America

Field Trip

Gone Fishin'

Grand Tour

Grapeseed Circuit

Grass Route

Grass Route II

Graveyard Shift

Greenwich Meantime

Hip to be Cool

Home In The Hills

If I Were a Richman

In Harmony

In the Grove

Just Deserts

Learning Curve

Loss Leader

Lost and Found

Morning Perm-a-Wood

Mudslide

Muscle In

Mud, Sweat and Gears

Need for Seed

Old Downtown

On the GOH

Over the Hump

Panic Stations

Pier 2 Pier

Raton Race

Ring of Fire

Route 68

Scenic Route

Senora Freeway

Shore Up

Stadium Tour

Stock Market Crash

Swamp Monster

Taking Off

Taxiing

The City Commute

The First Corporation

Thirlls in the Hills

Trail Blazers

Trend Setting

Turn the Tide

Under the Wing

Up the Back Alley

Vespucci Dreams

Vinewood Tours

We Have Lift-off

Wiwang Park

Participating in any of the aforementioned GTA Online Land Races will reward 2x bonuses as part of the current GTA Online weekly update. As mentioned earlier, these races are of different types, like Point-to-Point (simple race to the finish line), Lap (going around the race course multiple times), and Rally, which involves more than one player in a team.

Besides GTA Online Land Races, Rockstar Games has also increased the payouts of Drift Races, Drag Races, as well as Issi Classic Races. All these game modes will reward 2x bonuses this week and should keep players engaged while they wait for GTA 6 release date announcement, trailer 2, and more.

Check out more of our GTA content:

Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride II GTA 6 trailer 2 II GTA 6 development II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Best Imani Tech vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you frequently participate in GTA Online races? Yes No 0 votes