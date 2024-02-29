How to earn 2x bonuses from GTA Online Land Races this week? (February 29 to March 6)

Rockstar-Created GTA Online Land Races are paying 2x the regular money and RP through March 6, 2024, as part of the latest weekly update. This race category features many multiplayer competitions like Point-to-Point, Lap, and Rally races. While the payout isn't that great, even with the time-limited bonuses, they are quite fun to participate in and can keep you entertained.
GTA Online Land Races can be started from the Rockstar Created Jobs list in the pause menu. The process is extremely straightforward, but anyone requiring assistance can take help from this article, as it reveals how to earn 2x bonuses from GTA Online Land Races this week.
GTA Online Land Races guide: How to start and earn 2x bonuses this week (February 29 - March 6, 2024)
As stated, GTA Online Land Races can be started from the pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:
- Step 1 - Switch to the ONLINE tab in the pause menu
- Step 2 - Click on Jobs
- Step 3 - Select Play Job
- Step 4 - Click on Rockstar Created
- Step 5 - Scroll down to Races and select a Land Race
Here are all GTA Online Land Races in the Rockstar Created Races playlist:
- Across the Wilderness
- Arms Race
- At the Races
- Beach Odyssey
- Before It Was Cool
- Bluffing
- Business Trip
- By the Side of the Bay
- Caffeine Rush
- Congestion Charge
- Criminal Records
- Crossing Paths
- Cuttin Coroners
- Dipping In
- Dock Ring
- Dockyard
- Dorset Drive
- Double Parking
- Down the Drain
- Downtown Underground
- Drag Strip
- Driving Range
- Eight Figure Bonus
- Embracing America
- Field Trip
- Gone Fishin'
- Grand Tour
- Grapeseed Circuit
- Grass Route
- Grass Route II
- Graveyard Shift
- Greenwich Meantime
- Hip to be Cool
- Home In The Hills
- If I Were a Richman
- In Harmony
- In the Grove
- Just Deserts
- Learning Curve
- Loss Leader
- Lost and Found
- Morning Perm-a-Wood
- Mudslide
- Muscle In
- Mud, Sweat and Gears
- Need for Seed
- Old Downtown
- On the GOH
- Over the Hump
- Panic Stations
- Pier 2 Pier
- Raton Race
- Ring of Fire
- Route 68
- Scenic Route
- Senora Freeway
- Shore Up
- Stadium Tour
- Stock Market Crash
- Swamp Monster
- Taking Off
- Taxiing
- The City Commute
- The First Corporation
- Thirlls in the Hills
- Trail Blazers
- Trend Setting
- Turn the Tide
- Under the Wing
- Up the Back Alley
- Vespucci Dreams
- Vinewood Tours
- We Have Lift-off
- Wiwang Park
Participating in any of the aforementioned GTA Online Land Races will reward 2x bonuses as part of the current GTA Online weekly update. As mentioned earlier, these races are of different types, like Point-to-Point (simple race to the finish line), Lap (going around the race course multiple times), and Rally, which involves more than one player in a team.
Besides GTA Online Land Races, Rockstar Games has also increased the payouts of Drift Races, Drag Races, as well as Issi Classic Races. All these game modes will reward 2x bonuses this week and should keep players engaged while they wait for GTA 6 release date announcement, trailer 2, and more.
