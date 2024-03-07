How to complete the Scene of the Crime in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist

Scene of the Crime is the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist finale. When you complete this update's last setup mission, you shall receive a call from Vincent Effenburger. After that, you must go to the V icon's location, stand inside the mission marker, and press the prompted button to talk to Vincent again. Scene of the Crime can then be started from the missions' checklist.

Completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale yields $500,000. This, albeit not too high, is a pretty decent payout for a relatively short quest. With that said, let's take a look at how to complete Scene of the Crime in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

GTA Online guide: How to complete Scene of the Crime in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist?

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update finale begins with a cutscene of you sneaking into the Paleto Bay Cluckin Bell factory inside a crate. The cartel will stash this box inside the factory. You break out of the crate, marking the start of Scene of the Crime. At this point, you'll be equipped with the weapons and gear stolen during the setup mission Concealed Weapons.

Your first objective is to access two coke storage areas marked on the map. The guards will be unaware of your presence at this point, so try to use stealth as it can make Scene of the Crime really easy to beat.

One of the two areas will involve storing coke (marked with green icons) in your duffle bag, and the other will have you looting crates. Note that you will need to pry open these crates using a crowbar, which can be collected from certain corners in the second storage area.

One of the crowbar spawn locations (Image via YouTube/Gtamen)

After looting the coke from both storage areas, you will have to head over to the factory office. There will be guards all over, and the challenge depends on whether you go in all guns blazing or use stealth in Scene of the Crime.

The office doors require a key, which can usually be collected from the table shown in the image below.

Office key usually spawns here (Image via YouTube/ Gtamen)

Once inside the office, connect to the computer, equip the hacking device, and go outside. You will now have to find three safe code data using the said device. It will display a signal that gets stronger (more blue bars) the closer you get to the code data.

While this is a simple minigame that involves moving in the direction where the signal is stronger, safe code data locations are usually near computers such as the one shown below:

More blue bars mean you are heading in the right direction (Image via YouTube/Gtamen)

With all three safe code data collected, head back into the factory office and use the code to unlock the safe, which will be displayed on the hacking device like this:

Check safe code on hacking device (Image via YouTube/Gtamen)

Loot the money from the safe and exit the factory. Note that unlocking the safe will trigger the alarm as well as a wanted level regardless of your approach. However, there is a chance the cops and guards are unaware of your position if you were discreet.

Now, head over to where you stashed the getaway vehicle in an earlier mission and deliver the stolen goods to Vincent's lockup. Try avoiding the cops and drive straight to the location marked on the map.

A cutscene will get triggered upon reaching Vincent's lockup, marking the completion of Scene of the Crime and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid quest added with the GTA Online update today.

In addition to the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, Rockstar has also dropped a new GTA Online weekly update recently, which will last through March 13, 2024. It has introduced new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and some bonus rewards as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you find the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions difficult? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion