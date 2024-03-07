GTA Online Concealed Weapons mission in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update: A beginner's guide

Concealed Weapons is one of the setup missions in GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. This quest was made available today, March 7, 2024, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It can be unlocked in the game after a phone conversation with Vincent Effenburger. The character will call automatically after you spend some time in Freemode.

To start the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, head to the Vespucci police station, marked with a yellow "V" icon on the map. You can start the setup mission - Concealed Weapons, after beating Slush Fund and Breaking and Entering.

How to complete the setup mission Concealed Weapons in GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

Vincent Effenburger should call you after the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid setup mission Breaking and Entering gets completed. You must then go to the V icon's location, stand inside the yellow mission marker, and press the button prompt on the screen's top left to chat with him again.

You shall now be able to start Concealed Weapons from the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid setup missions checklist. It can be done solo or with up to four participants.

Once this setup mission begins, you will be required to steal weapons and gear from one of the three targets marked on the map. A hint of each target's loadout will be provided via pictures on the in-game phone. So, choose whichever suits you the best and head to its coordinates.

Each location will have guards that you will have to fight to steal the weapons and gear. So, remember to stock up on snacks, body armor, and ammunition before starting this Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission.

Notably, weapons and gear will be at separate spots at a target location, marked on the map with green icons. Steal both items and take them to Vincent's lockup.

Upon getting there, use the texting app on the in-game smartphone to confirm the delivery. Doing so will display a checklist with two options - Weapons and Gear.

You must confirm their delivery by clicking on them individually. Once both Weapons and Gear have been confirmed, a third option, Confirm, will spawn in the checklist, selecting which will complete the Concealed Weapons setup mission added with the GTA Online update today.

Interestingly, Vincent suggests that you can hit more than one target in Concealed Weapons. That said, even one should be enough for the job.

While the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update has the spotlight today, it should be noted that Rockstar Games have also introduced new Salvage Yard Robberies and a few time-limited bonuses with today's GTA Online weekly update.

