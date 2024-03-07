How to complete the Disorganized Crime GTA Online mission in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

Disorganized Crime is the last setup mission for the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. The goal is quite simple - cause a lot of chaos to throw the police as well as the cartel off their tracks and make way to your infiltration. You will only get access to this task once you have collected the weapons, armor, as well as the getaway car from the previous missions.

To trigger this, all you need to do is once again the Vepucci Police Station and talk to Vincent. He will tell you that the preparations are complete and causing a little chaos would help in completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

If you find yourself lost or are unable to complete the tasks of the Disorganized Crime mission, then this article will guide you step-by-step on how to easily do so.

GTA Online Disorganized Crime Cluckun Bell Farm Raid will ask you to complete several tasks

The Disorganized Crime setup mission for Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is particularly longer compared to the previous missions like the GTA Online Concealed Weapons. This is mainly because it has a couple of primary and secondary tasks. There are some basic tasks that you will need to complete if you wish to proceed:

Steal a driver's uniform to get easy access to the depot. Locate the Cartel's depot and sabotage their supply trucks. Obtain the keycard that will give you access to the factory's restricted area.

To begin, you will first need to head towards the Cluckin Bell outlet. In between, Vincent will inform you that the hacking device you stole during a previous mission can be used on the delivery vans to get the depot's location. Now, all you need to do is follow the vans, get near them, and press the prompt button to start hacking. This is way easier than stealing the car in the GTA Online Hit and Run mission.

Once you hack both vans, Vincent will ask you to get the delivery driver's uniform to gain access to the depot's garage. You can simply go to any one of the vans that you hacked to get the uniform. Once you are dressed up, head over to the depot garage.

Now, you have two ways to complete the mission - use stealth and don't alert the guards, or go guns blazing. You can pick any option you like, but we recommend using stealth. Your goal here is to sabotage the trucks. So, keep your focus on the main task.

Once this is complete, you will need to look for the keycard. For this, you will first need to get a drill lying around the compound and drill the vaults to obtain the required item. Once you get the keycard, head outside.

Now, Vincent will ask you to get a Cluckin Bell truck that has big crates to finish off the Disorganized Crime mission. You will find one right beside the garage in the alley.

Once you successfully deliver the truck to Vincent's Lockup, the Disorganized Crime setup mission for the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid will be over. It is a simple mission that prepares you for the upcoming finale.

If you decide to take a break before checking out the finale, you can look at some of the amazing discounts that the current GTA Online weekly update is offering.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which path do you often pick for GTA Online missions? Guns blazing Stealth 0 votes View Discussion