Why the unreleased Canis Terminus might be worth buying in GTA Online: Everything known so far

The Terminus is an upcoming GTA Online vehicle that will be released as part of the ongoing Chop Shop DLC. It's a new Jeep model with a surprisingly good performance and tons of customization options. The vehicle looks quite appealing as well, which shows that Rockstar paid plenty of attention to detail when making it. It will be an expensive vehicle, but its features and performance may easily make up for the price.

So, for those considering whether or not to save money for the Terminus when it launches in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC, here's everything to know about it. Players should note that the car launch will not be before January 2024.

Unreleased Canis Terminus in GTA Online: Expected price, performance, and more

The first and most obvious thing GTA Online players will notice about the Terminus is its resemblance with the Mesa. In fact, it looks like a heavily modified and more detailed variant of the same vehicle that's been in the series since Vice City. The Terminus and Mesa are both manufactured by Canis, so it's evident that they're different variants of the same base model.

The Canis Terminus is a drip-feed vehicle that will be added in-game with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. As such, the exact release date is currently unknown, but it most likely won't arrive with next week's update (January 4, 2023). This car is heavily inspired by the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler (JL), especially the 2024 facelifted Rubicon model, and this influence can be seen in the grille and the bonnet.

The Mesa, on the other hand, seems to be based on the 2007–2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. There's no doubt that the Terminus is an attractive vehicle, and it has tons of details that make it feel much more realistic compared to the Mesa. Fans of off-road vehicles in GTA Online will no doubt want to buy the Terminus when it comes out, and thankfully, its performance compliments its appearance.

Despite being an off-road Jeep, the Terminus has an exceptional top speed and an extremely high acceleration. It also responds admirably, with superb handling that allows it to be quite controllable at high speeds. The exact speed is unknown at the moment, but according to the game files, it's 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h). Another unique feature is that it can climb relatively steep surfaces with ease.

To nobody's surprise, the Terminus is an extremely customizable car in GTA Online. It has many unique options exclusive to off-road utility vehicles, such as a tow hitch in the rear bumper or a hood with a shovel and an axe. Players can opt for different themes with the car, such as a safari look complete with tube doors, roof nets, and snorkels, or a more sporty, modern design.

Due to its abundance of desirable characteristics and features, the Terminus is also fairly costly and is one of the most expensive cars from the Chop Shop update. However, compared to the purchasable cop cars, it's far more affordable. It will have a price tag of $1,877,500 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos when it's made available in the game.

