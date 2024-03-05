Are GTA Online Shark Cards worth buying in 2024?

Cash Cards, popularly known as Shark Cards, are one of the most controversial things added to GTA Online. While Rockstar Games has been teasing them since Grand Theft Auto 4, the current multiplayer game actively offers them for purchase. Whether you like them or not, there is no denying that a major portion of the player base still buys these cards for an extra money boost.

Keeping that in mind, this article discusses whether or not the GTA Online Shark Cards are worth the investment in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Should you invest in Shark Cards in GTA Online in 2024?

The straightforward answer would be no. Statistically speaking, Shark Cards were never worth the invest in the multiplayer game. There are a plethora of money-making methods in GTA Online that offer more value than these Cash Cards.

The reason why acquiring Shark Cards is termed an “investment” is because it costs you real-life money to buy them. As of 2024, Rockstar Games offers five Cash Cards that cost the following real-world money:

Tiger Shark Card - $4.99 USD

Bull Shark - $9.99 USD

Great White Shark - $19.99 USD

Whale Shark - $49.99 USD

Megalodon Shark - $99.99 USD

Spending hundreds of dollars to get some in-game currency is not justifiable by any means. One may argue that the GTA Plus benefits increase the value of these cards.

However, the monthly paid subscription is also one of the most vexing aspects of the multiplayer game. In that case, combining these two to justify the point does not make any sense.

Currently, Rockstar Games offers two versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online: Expanded and Enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and the Enhanced version (with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Both versions offer plenty of cash to get started with the game.

The other free rewards also make the beginner grinding stage in GTA Online very easy compared to before. Therefore, one should avoid buying Shark Cards to get easy money.

Grinding is one of the major aspects that encourages gamers to play Grand Theft Auto Online. Instead, if you acquire money using shortcuts, the game will feel boring as you’ll have to do nothing to buy something in-game.

Moreover, Shark Cards also promotes the pay-to-win aspect, which is one of the most despised things by the gaming community collectively. You’ll be able to easily afford flying vehicles, the best GTA Online weapons, and other top-tier things. But, doing so gives you an unfair advantage as other players may not have the proper gear to counter you.

