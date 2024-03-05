Free GTA 5 story DLC releases this week, while GTA 6 is still far away

The upcoming free GTA 5 story DLC for its online multiplayer releases this week on March 7, 2024, adding new missions, vehicles, and more. Named The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, Rockstar Games is adding a brand new heist of the same name, making it one of the best updates in recent history.

While the DLC had already been added to the game with The Chop Shop update, it will go live this Thursday, eliminating the need to download any more files. It’s amazing to get this new expansion in 2024 while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

That said, let’s quickly learn about the upcoming GTA 5 story DLC for the online multiplayer.

GTA 5 story DLC allows to be on the cop's side in the online multiplayer

The GTA 5 story DLC, Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, will introduce a new heist in which players will have to work with the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) to take down corrupt officers.

As soon as the update is released and players boot up the game, they will receive a call from the LSPD’s Vincent Effenburger, who informs them about a major drug manufacturing and trafficking operation in San Andreas.

Players will have to steal a hacking device and do some setup missions before accessing The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid finale.

According to a report by PLTytus on X on March 1, 2024, here’s the list of all seven prep missions in the upcoming GTA 5 story DLC for the online multiplayer:

Slush Fund

Pecking Order

Best Laid Pants

Sly Fox

All The Sides

Cock Fight

Fly The Coop

Expand Tweet

Three brand new vehicles will debut in Los Santos as part of The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update:

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor ($5,420,000-$4,065,000) Canis Terminus ($1,877,500) Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell) ($685,000-$513,750)

Rockstar insider Gaming Detective speculated that the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor might be backported from the unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

Expand Tweet

Here’s how Rockstar Games described the upcoming GTA 5 story DLC in their newswire post of March 1, 2024:

“You’ve already received a call from former Diamond Casino head of security turned LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger — now you’ll have the opportunity to work together in an unorthodox, but profitable, collaboration to take down a new cartel running a large-scale operation out of the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay.”

The DLC will go live around 3 am PST on March 7, 2024, on all currently supported platforms, including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5. Players should note that the developers can change the release time in the event of some unforeseen technical issues.

Also Read: GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update? Yes, of course! Not at all 2 votes