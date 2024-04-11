GTA 6 map's Port Gellhorn area: Everything known from leaks, trailer, and rumors so far

While the official GTA 6 map is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games, the community has learned about the Port Gellhorn area since the September 2022 leaks. While many initially thought Vice City would be the only major area in the upcoming game, the leaks and the first official trailer surprised the player base by showing various details from Port Gellhorn.

It remains unknown where and how exactly the area will be implemented into the official GTA 6 map. However, data miners and eagle-eyed fans have discovered various intriguing details from the leaks and the trailer.

This article briefly discusses everything known about the Port Gellgorn area in Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Everything known about the Port Gellhorn area from the GTA 6 map so far

While it is obvious that Port Gellhorn will not be as big as Vice City, it will still be a major city in the State of Leonida. The GTA 6 map is rumored to have various other cities and towns apart from Vice City, with Port Gellhorn being one of them. The community widely believes it will be based on the real-life Panama City in Florida.

The first official trailer showed the following two landmarks in the Port Gellhorn area:

Uncle Jack's Liquor store

Port Gellhorn Pawn & Gun store

The first one is the store where an armed Lucia and her male partner (believed to be Jason) tried to rob. The pawn shop can be seen in the background when they try to flee in their car in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Uncle Jack's Liquor store in the Port Gellhorn area (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Port Gellhorn Pawn & Gun store in the GTA 6 map (Image via Rockstar Games)

While these are the confirmed landmarks, fans have also discovered many others from the leaks. According to an X user named AlfaGames (X/@RGta676826), some other landmarks are as follows:

Two strip clubs

Multiple warehouses

Train stations

Police stations

Car wash

Amusement park

Beaches

Clinics

Abandoned buildings

Basketball court

Fishing store

Bingo

Supermarkets

Jewelry stores

If the rumors are true, the GTA 6 map will be massive, considering the Port Gellgorn area alone has this many explorable landmarks.

The GTA 6 mapping project currently offers the only reliable unofficial map, including the Port Gellhorn area toward the northwestern side of the State of Leonida. It is surrounded by the ocean to the west, Hank Hill to the north, and Lake Leonida to the northeast.

The other locations near the Port Gellhorn area are currently unknown and are expected to be uncovered after Rockstar Games releases the GTA 6 trailer 2.

