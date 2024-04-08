New fan theory hints at a bigger GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5

An intriguing theory has emerged about the GTA 6 map that will excite hardcore fans. While the actual open world of the upcoming title is still a mystery, a popular insider named Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) has stated that it could be much bigger than the map of Grand Theft Auto 5. They emphasized how Rockstar Games introduced the new map as a whole state rather than a small portion.

However, readers should keep in mind that this is just a fan theory and has no direct affiliations with the official Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

Insider theorizes the GTA 6 map could be bigger than the State of San Andreas

On April 8, 2024, Detective shared the above thread pointing out that Rockstar Games promoted the GTA 6 map as the State of Leonida. According to them, this could mean the upcoming title could include the entire map of real-life Florida, rather than a portion.

The user further added that before the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, the studio promoted the map as Southern San Andreas, which includes Los Santos and Blaine County. The current game’s map includes only a part of real-life Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. However, since Leonida is the Rockstar’s version of Florida, it could feature the entire state in a scaled-down version.

In a subsequent tweet, Detective stated that the GTA 6 mapping project has also composed an exact replica of the southern part of Florida. Readers should note that the mapping project is based on the September 2022 leaks and the first official trailer from December 2023.

The insider stated that the fan-made map is missing the northern part due to the lack of data. However, they are optimistic that Rockstar Games will include the missing part in the final version of the game.

While the theory sounds intriguing, another user named World's Best* Tweets (X/@FoodSandwich) explained why Rockstar Games promoted Grand Theft Auto 5’s map as a portion. According to them, since Leonida is a new entry to the Grand Theft Auto series, the GTA 6 map was promoted as a whole state.

While both sides of the argument are justifiable, only time will tell what Rockstar Games has been planning with the new open world.

