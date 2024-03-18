GTA 6 mapping project v0.043 update gives a rough idea of the actual map

The GTA 6 mapping project is in full swing and the community is trying to compose the new map of HD Universe Vice City before Rockstar Games officially reveals it. The project started immediately after the notorious Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of September 2022, and the most recent version (v0.043) of the map showed many unseen places from before.

The community took the help of the leaks and the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to compose the State of Leonida. However, this is just a fan conception and the original map may vary from the currently available one.

The GTA 6 mapping project uncovers many new locations from the Vice City map

Expand Tweet

As shown in the image above, the new map of Vice City looks almost complete with highways, cities, and other landmarks. However, a significant majority of the landmass is still blank, and the GTA 6 mapping project community has yet to figure out what elements Rockstar Games will put there.

There is no doubt that Vice City will be the main location of the upcoming game. However, the mapping project also showed other locations such as Port Gellhorn, Lake Leonida, Homestead, Gator Keys, Fairyland Forest, Ambrosia, Redhill, Redhill Forest, and many more.

The GTA 6 mapping project community published the latest version based on the GTA 6 leaked footage on February 25, 2024. Surprisingly, this time, the developers were able to include some major highways that were missing in the previous versions.

However, the northern part of the State of Leonida is still in mystery. Many people believe that the upcoming game’s map has more landmass to the north. The GTA 6 mapping project also showed an incomplete outline of the part. However, three highways can be seen going towards the north.

Since the project is entirely based on the leaks and the first trailer only, the community does not have enough data to compose a fully detailed map. However, the number of locations and other details discovered so far gave fans a rough outline of what to expect from the game upon its release in 2025.

The project was initiated by DuPz0r and many others joined it later. However, nothing can be taken as confirmed until Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox consoles.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.