5 smallest details in GTA 6 leaked footage that fans should know about

There are several segments of GTA 6 leaked footage that have revealed minute details about the game. This ranges from gameplay and characters to different things that may be found in the upcoming title. While the trailer revealed quite a bit about Vice City and Leonida, the leaked gameplay videos have shown us some new features expected in the game.

There seem to be some major improvements based on past Rockstar Games titles like the Red Dead Redemption games. All of these suggest that the next game will be much more immersive and ambitious than any other title in the franchise.

With that in mind, here are five small but interesting details revealed by GTA 6 leaked footage.

NOTE: This article is completely based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

5 most interesting things found in GTA 6 leaked footage

1) Restrain NPCs

A unique feature seen in GTA 6 leaked footage is the ability to restrain NPCs with zip-ties. One of the gameplay videos shows Jason and Lucia robbing a Hank’s Waffles diner and holding those inside hostage. They restrain some of them with what looks like zip-ties, which is an interesting new mechanic never seen before in the series.

However, Rockstar has already used a similar feature. In the Red Dead Redemption games, you can hogtie any NPC with a lasso. Thus, we can expect the restraining feature to be similar.

2) Limited weapon carrying

Another feature that seems to be inspired by the Red Dead Redemption games is the limited carrying capacity for weapons. GTA 6 leaked footage showed that you can't carry an entire arsenal anymore, like in past Grand Theft Auto titles.

You'll now have to choose your loadout carefully, as there seem to be two slots for handguns, one for a melee weapon and another for a larger weapon. This limited weapon system in GTA 6 has already upset some fans, although others feel it would make the game more realistic and immersive.

3) Advanced carjacking

The forthcoming game is expected to have some advanced carjacking features, which will make it tougher to break into parked cars. The GTA 6 leaked footage revealed several tools, such as slim jims and immobilizer bypasses, which are used for carjacking. The former will seemingly only work on older cars, while the latter will be necessary for newer, luxury vehicles.

GTA Chinatown Wars also featured an advanced carjacking system where you could hotwire older models with just a screwdriver, while expensive vehicles needed a PDA with a hacking application.

4) Metromover

A GTA 6 leaked footage shows Jason next to what looks like a Metromover. There are two trains, one of which is based on the Miami Metromover with a "Vice City Metro Mule" logo. This might be the transportation company that operates the Metromover.

There's also another train that seems to be based on the Miami International Airport Metromover, and it apparently has a Vice City International Airport (VCIA) logo.

5) Multiple story characters

In the trailer, Rockstar only highlighted one of the GTA 6 protagonists — Lucia. However, based on information from insiders and GTA 6 leaked footage, Jason is another playable protagonist.

The gameplay videos also revealed some other Story Mode characters like Dre, Sam, and Tit. Dre is a character who introduced Jason and Lucia to his friend, Boobie, although not much is known about this friend.

Sam is one of Dre's friends and is seen at the club arguing with his partner. Meanwhile, Tit is a DJ at the nightclub and another friend of Dre's. Tit insults Dre when he forgets to bring his drinks, which is why Dre wants to fire him. Several other characters are referenced as well, including Jay Norris, who died in GTA 5.

