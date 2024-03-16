GTA Chinatown Wars: Should you play it while waiting for GTA 6?

While GTA 6 is around the corner, fans should turn their attention to GTA Chinatown Wars, a handheld exclusive title released in 2009. This game offers a completely different experience compared to any other game in the series. As such, Chinatown Wars is perfect for fans who want a unique GTA experience that has never been reattempted.

Although GTA Chinatown Wars was highly praised on all the platforms it was released on, it didn't manage to meet its sales expectations. As of today, it's one of the most underrated Grand Theft Auto titles ever made. Thus, as GTA 6 won't arrive before 2025, you could try out GTA Chinatown Wars, and here's why.

Why you should play GTA Chinatown Wars while waiting for GTA 6

There are multiple reasons why you should play GTA Chinatown Wars while waiting for Rockstar's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

One distinctive aspect of Chinatown Wars is that it is the only handheld isometric game in the franchise. It also features several unique minigames that perfectly complement this style of gameplay.

GTA Chinatown Wars, which was originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2009, was also ported over to the PSP as well as mobile devices (Android and iOS). However, it should be noted that the Nintendo version is different from the PSP/mobile versions. The latter features improved graphics, with several 2D elements being reworked to 3D. Meanwhile, the DS and mobile versions share the same advanced touchscreen minigames, which were simplified on the PSP.

The unique minigames in GTA Chinatown Wars include:

Carjacking: To hijack a parked car in GTA Chinatown Wars, you'll use a screwdriver to open the panels and then hotwire the vehicle to start the engine. For the more expensive vehicles, you'll have to connect your PDA and play a code-pressing minigame. If you fall in the sea while driving a car, you must break open the windshield by repeatedly kicking it.

Hacking: Certain locked doors have keypads that can be smashed open to expose the panel, and then you manually create a circuit with the wires.

Sniper Rifle assembly: Sniper Rifles in GTA Chinatown Wars must be manually assembled after they're taken out of their briefcases.

Drug dealing: The most famous and controversial minigame in Chinatown Wars involves purchasing and selling drugs for huge profits according to demand and supply. You can cut open the panels of some vehicles to reveal drugs and also stash them in your safehouses.

Dumpster diving: You can sort through the trash in dumpsters to reveal various items, from food to weapons to drugs.

Molotov making: Molotov cocktails can be made in gas stations by manually filling up bottles with gasoline.

Safe cracking: Certain safes can be cracked open using a stethoscope to find the right codes.

Tattoo making: This involves making tattoos on gangsters as accurately as possible.

Gambling: You can buy scratch cards and get lucky with them.

Despite being an isometric game with 2D and 3D assets, Chinatown Wars takes place in the HD Universe in GTA 4's rendition of Liberty City. The story isn't the main focus of the game, but it can be somewhat engaging, with some cliched twists and turns. Huang Lee, the often-underrated protagonist, is a spoiled brat who constantly makes smug remarks, while the other characters range from hilarious to downright insane.

The combat mechanics are quite satisfying for an isometric title, as many weapons automatically lock on to the nearest enemies. You can even buy some of these from the in-game internet. Driving can be a bit frustrating at times, but you'll get used to it once you start playing.

Overall, GTA Chinatown Wars is a one-of-a-kind experience that every Grand Theft Auto fan should try at least once in their lifetime. With Grand Theft Auto 6 coming soon to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, now is the perfect time to try Chinatown Wars on mobiles or an emulator.

In other news, GTA 6 on PS5 Pro seems highly likely, as the rumored console's specifications were supposedly leaked online.

