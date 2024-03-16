Leaked PS5 Pro specs confirmation thrills GTA 6 fans

PS5 Pro specs were leaked online on March 15, 2024, and it seems that they finally got confirmed, leaving GTA 6 fans thrilled. According to a recent report by journalist Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming on March 15, 2024, the PS5 Pro specs leak was real, and Sony’s next console is expected to be released in the 2024 holiday season.

The PS5 Pro specs were leaked by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead.

GTA 6 fans believe PS5 Pro specs leak confirmation is a huge deal for the upcoming game

In the report, Tom Henderson stated that the leaked PS5 Pro specs by Moore’s Law is Dead channel are derived from a PlayStation developer portal. This also confirmed that third-party developers have had access to the unreleased console’s dev kits since January 2024, and first-party developers have had access to it since September 2023.

Here are the leaked PS5 Pro specs by Tom Henderson:

45% faster rendering than the standard PS5

Up to 4 times Ray-tracing

33.5 Teraflops

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Up to 8k resolution support is already planned for future SDK version

Machine learning architecture (Custom)

AI Acceleration, which can support 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point/300 TOPS of 8-bit computation

Soon after the confirmation, fans of the upcoming title by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6, started sharing their excitement about possibly playing the game on PS5 Pro. In a recent X post of March 16, 2024, popular Rockstar insider Ben (@videotechuk_) called PS5 Pro the best platform to play GTA 6 based on the leaked specs.

Another fan, GameRoll, believes that Rockstar will take full advantage of the upcoming Sony console and make GTA 6 playable at a minimum of 60 fps.

Here are some of the other reactions by fans on the leaked PlayStation 5 Pro specs confirmation:

Players should note that neither Sony nor Rockstar had confirmed any of these details at the time of writing.

Previously, fans started speculating an imminent GTA 6 trailer 2 release after Rockstar made changes to their website. They created a Videos tab under which there is now a section called “Videos from Grand Theft Auto 6”. This led many to believe that the developer would start to upload more videos about the upcoming title.

More information about the upcoming title in the series is expected to come as early as May 2024.

