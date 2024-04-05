GTA 6 second trailer announcement concept shows fans' expectations from Rockstar

While the Grand Theft Auto community has been actively discussing the GTA 6 second trailer, Rockstar Games has remained silent. The studio’s method of announcing the first trailer went viral and was one of the most iconic media presentations ever made. Inspired by it, Redditor and GTA fan u/mahirbr designed announcement concept art for the second and third trailer. The images were also representative of what the community expects from the upcoming game.

The dates and times shown in the images are just placeholders and are not based on official information from Rockstar Games.

Redditor shares concept announcement art for the GTA 6 second trailer

On April 2, 2024, Redditor Oyunsakali (u/mahirbr) shared the above post depicting two designs for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers. The GTA 6 second trailer fan-made concept art included a background image depicting the Everglades area. It is an actual location in real-life Miami, Florida, which was also included in the first official trailer.

The third trailer’s concept art showed a location from real-life Cuba. According to the Redditor, the upcoming game will feature some parts of Cuba similar to how Rockstar Games included North Yankton in Grand Theft Auto 5’s Prologue.

Many fans, including the Redditor Oyunsakali, believe that Rockstar Games will release a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in May this year. Some rumors also point towards April. However, there is no official indication of the GTA 6 second trailer release date yet.

Nonetheless, fans loved the concept images created by the Redditor. Many also commented that they believed it was an official announcement at first glance.

Fans’ reactions to the GTA 6 second trailer concept art (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/Nicholas7907 commented that Rockstar Games should add other locations and make them accessible in free roam:

“I really hope that second location (e.g. Cuba or Bahamas) unlike Guarma will be accessible in free roam.”

While fans have high hopes for the upcoming trailer and the game itself, Rockstar seems to be behind its planned schedule for the game. Recently, there were reports stating that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could slip to 2026. If this is true, the second trailer release date may also get delayed.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to release GTA 6 trailer 2 soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion