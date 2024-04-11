GTA 6 trailer gets recreated in real life yet again, and fans are calling it the best one yet

Ever since Rockstar Games released the first official GTA 6 trailer, fans have been recreating it in their own ways. Some have been made in other games, while a few have been recreated in real life, the latest of which stems from YouTuber Andrew Levitt. The video in question was uploaded on April 10, 2024, and, as one would expect, includes shots of Miami, the inspiration behind Vice City, as well as social media clips that were parodied in the official trailer.

Additionally, bits featuring Lucia and her partner, reportedly named Jason, have been acted out. Fan reaction to the video is positive, with some even calling it the best recreation yet.

YouTuber Andrew Levitt recreates GTA 6 trailer in real-life

Andrew Levitt's YouTube video titled "GTA VI Trailer In Real Life" matches the vibe of the official GTA 6 trailer quite well, recreating shots almost indiscernible from the original video.

Bits featuring the title's female lead, Lucia, and her currently unnamed partner have specifically been acted out. Funnily enough, the actors used bananas instead of guns to recreate the shot of the characters bursting into a store.

The final shot of the trailer recreation video (Image via YouTube/ANDREW LEVITT)

The rest of the video showcases real-life counterparts of Vice City's districts and other areas from the state of Leonida in GTA 6 that appeared in the game's trailer.

Interestingly, a clip of the Florida Joker has also been featured in the recreation. The individual had called out Rockstar Games for allegedly copying his likeness for a character that was shown very briefly in the trailer. However, the Florida Joker GTA 6 controversy now seems to have ended.

As mentioned, fan reception to this video is positive as can be seen from the following comments on YouTube:

Some fan reactions on the trailer recreation video 1/2 (Images via YouTube)

Some fan reactions on the trailer recreation video 2/2 (Images via YouTube)

The first GTA 6 trailer provided the first official look at the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel, introducing us to its setting and some characters. That said, fans are now eagerly looking forward to GTA 6 trailer 2 and expect it to divulge more details about the title's gameplay and plot.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games hasn't announced when the next trailer of this highly anticipated title will be released as of this writing.

