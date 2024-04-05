GTA 6's world record remains intact as YouTube corrected accidental view-botting by Discord

GTA 6's world record getting broken by Discord’s video earlier this week shocked the gaming industry. However, it seems this feat wasn’t in a legitimate way and hence, has been corrected. YouTube has removed millions of views farmed by Discord on its Loot Boxes videos via an autoplay embed, reinstating the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 as the Guinness World Record holder for “Most viewed non-music YouTube video in 24 hours.”

GTA 6's world record still intact with 184+ million views to date

As seen above, Discord’s video on YouTube titled “Discord Loot Boxed are here.” gained around 1.4+ billion views within 24 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record set by the GTA 6 trailer. However, it has now been corrected to only 2.9+ million views so far.

The move by YouTube came after reports emerged of Discord accidentally pushing additional views via an auto-play embed, which led the video to gain an exponential amount of views within a couple of hours.

This has reinstated the GTA 6 trailer as the holder of three different Guinness World Records set on its launch day, December 5, 2023:

Most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours – 90,421,491 views

– 90,421,491 views Most liked videogame trailer on YouTube – 8.9 million likes

Rockstar Games is yet to release the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, possibly revealing more information about the in-game characters, story, and a fixed release date. While there are rumors of a possible delay, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything as of writing this article. The second trailer is expected to be released anytime between now and June 2024.

On April 2, 2024, the developers announced a big upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Summer Update 2024, suggesting that they are still going to support the current game while working on the next one simultaneously.

