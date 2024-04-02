GTA 6 trailer's Guinness World Record gets broken by Discord's April Fool's Gag

The GTA 6 trailer broke several records, becoming the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours with around 90 million views. However, a recent April Fools' gag video by Discord has broken this Guinness World Record after registering a whopping 626 million views. Moreover, as it hasn't even been 24 hours since it was released, the view count will continue to rise.

In a tweet shared by @GTAonlineNews on X, Discord shared a video on YouTube titled "Discord Lootboxes are here." It broke the previous Guinness World Record held by the GTA 6 trailer. However, several fans have an issue with this record since Discord shared the video on their app. Since views gained on the Discord app are counted towards YouTube views, this will help the clip break the record.

However, Discord's April Fool's Gag video has not surpassed GTA 6's view count in 24 hours.

GTA 6 trailer held the Guinness World Record for a long time

The GTA 6 trailer's Guinness World Record doesn't only consist of the most viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours but several others as well. The trailer gained a massive 90 million views in just 24 hours along with tons of likes and comments. This was a new milestone for any game reveal video on YouTube as well.

However, the new Discord April Fool's Gag video has demolished this record by a long shot as it gained an astonishing 626 million views in a mere 14 hours. While it did break the most-viewed non-music video record on YouTube, the GTA 6 trailer has several other records under its belt. However, there is a small loophole that Discord exploited to have used to gain these numbers.

Several comments on the video as well as on X have hinted that the Discord April Fools' gag video managed to break the GTA 6's reveal video's Guinness World Record by playing the video in their app's background whenever someone launched the application. Since the views on Discord add up on YouTube, the numbers will keep increasing.

On another note, the community continues to wait for the release of the second GTA 6 trailer, which could also receive a large number of views.

