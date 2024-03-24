GTA 6 trailer 2 leak surfaces online, authenticity remains unconfirmed

A new GTA 6 trailer 2 leak has seemingly surfaced online and is gaining much traction from the community. While there have been numerous speculations and rumors about the upcoming video, this one seems quite detailed despite not being verified by any official source. A Reddit user, u/Working-Ad-7139, shared the information with the public on the forum.

While the user did not share clips from the GTA 6 trailer 2 leak, they mentioned some incredible details and broke down the video frame by frame. However, most of the community is not convinced that these details are true.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and explore what the fans think about it.

The GTA 6 trailer 2 leak has rattled the community once again

After the recent GTA 6 audio leak turned out to be false, fans have been skeptical about the latest GTA 6 trailer 2 leak. This is normal since numerous speculations and rumors are floating across the internet predicting the release date and the content of the upcoming video.

However, the latest GTA 6 trailer 2 leak seems quite detailed. The user has gone to great lengths while describing the content of the trailer frame by frame. Among the various details, the user mentioned that the upcoming second trailer will use the song Got My Mind Set On You by George Harrison. This is the second time a singer has been associated with GTA 6.

On top of that, the leaker insists the trailer will showcase the relationship between Lucia and Jason, who did not receive much limelight in the first trailer. According to the user, the upcoming video will confirm the basketball minigame in GTA 6 since Jason will be seen playing alongside another character in the leaked video.

However, the authenticity of these details has not yet been confirmed by any reliable source. This is a big reason why most of the community believes this is fake information only made for clout. Below are some of the reactions to the GTA 6 trailer 2 leak:

Since GTA 6 has faced several leaks over the years, there is a slight possibility that this information might be true. However, it still remains to be seen as Rockstar Games has not mentioned anything about the leak or shared the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date.

