GTA 6 audio leak surfacing online is fake, claims insider

A new GTA 6 audio leak has surfaced on the internet and is widely circulating within the community. The audio is rumored to be from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 and has some characteristics that can trick unmindful players into believing it to be real. However, a renowned Rockstar Games insider named Ben (X/@videotechuk_) has clarified that the alleged leak is indeed fake.

Some players are concerned that seeing fake leaks related to the upcoming game is going to be more common in the future. Here’s what the community has to say about the fake GTA 6 audio leak.

Rockstar Games insider clarifies that the GTA 6 audio leak is fake

Expand Tweet

On March 24, 2024, Ben, on their X profile, shared a screenshot from Reddit from where the fake Grand Theft Auto 6 leak supposedly began to circulate. The GTA 6 audio leak was posted by a user (now deleted) and the post was already removed within 20 minutes.

However, some accounts on X began to spread the media portraying it as a legit leak. While the community is desperate for new information about the upcoming game, rumors like the GTA 6 audio leak add fuel to the fire.

Expand Tweet

One user named XenoKaiz (X/@XenoKaiz) commented on Ben’s post stating that until Rockstar Games officially releases the game, such fake rumors and leaks will increase more.

Expand Tweet

Another user, @ChristSaves33, commented that this cycle would continue until the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

Expand Tweet

A user named KARIM (X/@374_Karim) pointed out that the fake GTA 6 audio clip used one of the dialogs from the September 2022 leaks.

Expand Tweet

In the audio, a woman (supposedly Lucia) was heard saying, “Open it, come on.” This was most likely reused from the store robbery scene in Hank Waffles, where Lucia threatened a cashier to open the cash register. However, nothing can be said for sure, as the rest of the audio did not match any leaks or the vibe of Grand Theft Auto trailers.

Readers should note that the only real leaks from Grand Theft Auto 6 were the clips from September 2022 and the other footage that were leaked just before the release of the first official trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : What do you think about the GTA 6 audio leak? Real Fake 0 votes View Discussion