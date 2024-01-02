5 little details in GTA 6 gameplay leak that you might have missed

The GTA 6 leak was one of the fascinating things that happened in September 2022, and its effects are still prevalent in the gaming community. The incident disclosed various features and elements that Rockstar Games planned to add to the upcoming game. While most fans were focused on the significant changes, plenty of minor details were found in the leaks.

This article lists five minor but interesting details that were found in the GTA 6 gameplay leaks.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Five interesting minor details disclosed by the GTA 6 gameplay leaks

1) 5-star wanted level

Since most fans were focused on the new police AI mechanism in GTA 6, one could easily miss that Rockstar Games has implemented the 5-star wanted level system once again in the upcoming game. The community eagerly wanted the studio to bring back the 6-star wanted level system from the older titles.

However, the September 2022 leaks showed a maximum of five starts in some of its clips. The 6-star wanted level system is among the most difficult levels to beat. The gaming studio implemented it till Grand Theft Auto 4. However, the upcoming title also seems to follow the 5-star police system similar to Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) You can call shotgun in a vehicle

Calling a shotgun refers to getting into the front passenger seat of a vehicle and letting others drive it or sit in the backseats. Until the current game, whenever you enter a vehicle (except for a Taxi), you must enter as a driver and operate it. However, the 2022 GTA 6 leaks disclosed that players would be able to enter as passengers and let their partner drive the car.

This significant improvement in the series is expected to change the commuting scenario forever. However, the feature is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games as the GTA 6 trailer did not show its implementation.

3) Different colored mission markers for the protagonists

Grand Theft Auto 5 uses different colored markers to denote missions for all three protagonists. The upcoming game is also expected to have at least two new protagonists named Lucia and Jason (the latter’s identity is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games). The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks showed using two colors for mission markers.

The leaked clips disclosed pink and orange as the shades for mission markers. The former color is believed to be for Lucia and the latter for Jason. Rockstar used blue, green, and orange to denote Michael, Franklin, and Trevor’s missions in GTA 5. Therefore, the repetition of the same formula is highly expected.

4) Mention of other characters

While the leak of Jason and Lucia’s names is one of the key highlights of the GTA 6 leaks, the clips also mentioned various other characters from the game. They are Kai, Dre, Sam, Wyman, Billy, Vicky, Iris, Shanese, Boobie, Tit, Zach, RB Shaw, YJ, Danny, Chester, and Dale.

Many fans also assumed that Kai would be the third important character after the new GTA 6 protagonists. Although his identity is currently unconfirmed, the community strongly believes that Kai is the above-shown character with golden teeth.

5) Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

The September 2022 leaks also showed a new multiplayer mode based on Grand Theft Auto 6. However, most players may have missed it, considering only one short clip showed the multiplayer mode. The video disclosed that Rockstar Games was testing a 32-player lobby similar to Grand Theft Auto Online.

While this is a welcome move, the studio should consider implementing dedicated servers, especially for PCs, in the multiplayer mode. The current game frequently suffers from the lack of it, and continuing the same will be one of the major GTA 6 mistakes.

