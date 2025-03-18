All Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Knowing all of the Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows can help you unlock the ones necessary to create the perfect build. The latest Assassin's Creed game aims to simplify the skill tree by introducing several overhauls to the system, and this has made some of the abilities for both of our characters quite streamlined.

Ad

This article will explore all of the Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows as well as how you can unlock them.

All available Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

All Katana Skills for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The various skills for Naoe will unlock based on your Knowledge Rank. Besides that, you must activate her abilities using the Mastery Points, which are essentially the skill points in this game. Below is a list of all Naoe's skills for the katana weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Trending

Knowledge Rank 1

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Melee Expert Increase Damage with Melee Weapons by 2%. Three Global Passive Dodge Attack Press Left Click after a dodge to launch a counter attack and quickly get back at the enemy. One Katana Passive Tidal Wave An extremely fast strike dealing 25% ability damage and making the enemy Vulnerable. One Katana Active Ability

Ad

Knowledge Rank 2

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Affliction Effectiveness Increases damage on Afflicted Enemes by 2%.

An enemy is Afflicted when suffering from Bleeding, Poison, or Daze. Three Global Passive Generator Dodge Attacks generate 25% of an Adreline Chunk on hit. Two Katana Passive Counter Attack Press Q at the last moment to turn your Deflect into a counter-attack. One Katana Passive

Ad

Knowledge Rank 3

Ability Name Function Stages Type Second Wave Tidal Wave can be chained two times in a row. Two Stages Katana Passive Eviscerate Strike an enemy, dealing 75% ability damage and pushing them away. Half as effective on large enemies. Only one stage Katana active ability

Ad

Knowledge Rank 4

Ability Name Function Stages Type Momentum builder Increases Damage with consecutive hits by 1% Three Stages Global Passive No Mercy Successful Dodge Attacks make the target Vulnerable Two Stages Katana Passive

Ad

Knowledge Rank 5

Ability Name Function Stages Type No Quarter Guard Breaker gains its full effect on large enemies Two Stages Katana Passive Smokescreen Gain the ability to drop a smoke bomb after the push Two Stages Katana Passive Ability

Ad

Knowledge Rank 6

Ability Name Function Stages Type Unstoppable Guard Breaker can no longer be blocked or parried. Two Stages Katana Passive Third Wave Tidal Wave can now be chained three times in a row. Two Stages Katana Passive Hardened Counter Attack can now be performed on unstoppable attacks. Two Stages Katana Passive

Ad

How to unlock skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a special leveling system called Knowledge Rank that you can increase by completing various open-world activities and quests. Once you attain certain levels in this Knowledge Rank, you can use the Mastery Points you collected to unlock skill nodes for the various weapons of Naoe and Yasuke.

These Mastery Points can be obtained by gaining XP by doing quests or completing various objectives. Keep in mind that certain skill nodes will require multiple Mastery Points to be unlocked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.