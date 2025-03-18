  • home icon
All Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:59 GMT
Naoe gets access to a katana that is one of her weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Knowing all of the Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows can help you unlock the ones necessary to create the perfect build. The latest Assassin's Creed game aims to simplify the skill tree by introducing several overhauls to the system, and this has made some of the abilities for both of our characters quite streamlined.

This article will explore all of the Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows as well as how you can unlock them.

All available Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

All Katana Skills for Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The various skills for Naoe will unlock based on your Knowledge Rank. Besides that, you must activate her abilities using the Mastery Points, which are essentially the skill points in this game. Below is a list of all Naoe's skills for the katana weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Knowledge Rank 1

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Melee ExpertIncrease Damage with Melee Weapons by 2%.ThreeGlobal Passive
Dodge AttackPress Left Click after a dodge to launch a counter attack and quickly get back at the enemy.One
Katana Passive
Tidal WaveAn extremely fast strike dealing 25% ability damage and making the enemy Vulnerable.One
Katana Active Ability
Knowledge Rank 2

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Affliction EffectivenessIncreases damage on Afflicted Enemes by 2%.
An enemy is Afflicted when suffering from Bleeding, Poison, or Daze.		ThreeGlobal Passive
GeneratorDodge Attacks generate 25% of an Adreline Chunk on hit.Two
Katana Passive
Counter AttackPress Q at the last moment to turn your Deflect into a counter-attack.One
Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 3

Ability NameFunctionStagesType
Second WaveTidal Wave can be chained two times in a row.Two Stages
Katana Passive
EviscerateStrike an enemy, dealing 75% ability damage and pushing them away. Half as effective on large enemies.Only one stage
Katana active ability
Knowledge Rank 4

Ability NameFunctionStagesType
Momentum builderIncreases Damage with consecutive hits by 1%Three StagesGlobal Passive
No MercySuccessful Dodge Attacks make the target VulnerableTwo Stages
Katana Passive
Knowledge Rank 5

Ability NameFunctionStagesType
No QuarterGuard Breaker gains its full effect on large enemiesTwo Stages
Katana Passive
SmokescreenGain the ability to drop a smoke bomb after the pushTwo Stages
Katana Passive Ability
Knowledge Rank 6

Ability NameFunctionStagesType
UnstoppableGuard Breaker can no longer be blocked or parried.Two Stages
Katana Passive
Third WaveTidal Wave can now be chained three times in a row.Two Stages
Katana Passive
HardenedCounter Attack can now be performed on unstoppable attacks.Two Stages
Katana Passive
How to unlock skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a special leveling system called Knowledge Rank that you can increase by completing various open-world activities and quests. Once you attain certain levels in this Knowledge Rank, you can use the Mastery Points you collected to unlock skill nodes for the various weapons of Naoe and Yasuke.

These Mastery Points can be obtained by gaining XP by doing quests or completing various objectives. Keep in mind that certain skill nodes will require multiple Mastery Points to be unlocked.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
