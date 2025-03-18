All Lost Page locations of Makinoodera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows serve as collectibles found in various locations throughout the title. One such early-game location is Makinoodera Temple, where you can gather three Lost Pages. Collecting all of them will reward you with one Knowledge Point.

This guide showcases all the sites where the Lost Pages of Makinoodera Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found.

Where to find the Makinoodera Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

After finishing the Wake up Call main quest, Naoe awakens to discover that she has been rescued by Sorin and Junjiro at the Makinoodera Temple. Subsequently, you may explore the surroundings and locate three Lost Pages.

While it is possible to activate your Focus Mode and discover them, locating all may prove challenging, due to their distribution across multiple locations.

Thus, for your convenience we have detailed the locations of all Lost Pages within the Makinoodera Temple below:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The first location can be easily identified by activating Focus mode. It is situated directly south of the temple's center. You can find it behind a small sculpture adjacent to the roadway.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The second Lost Page can be found in an abandoned residence, concealed behind a collection of aged boxes. This particular house is located on the northern side of the region.

Lost Page #3

Location of the third Lost Page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The final page is located in an old, deserted house in the southwestern part of the area. It is worth mentioning that it is on the first floor, beside a damaged section of the flooring.

Upon collecting all three Lost Pages, you will receive a notification indicating the successful completion of Makinoodera Temple, along with the acquisition of a Knowledge Point.

It is important to note that locating all pages in one visit to the area is not essential. You can discover some of them, utilize fast travel to return, and subsequently gather the remaining pages.

