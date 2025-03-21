  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them

All Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them

By Soumyajyoti Chakraborty
Modified Mar 21, 2025 06:35 GMT
Yasuke can use the matchlock rifle (Image via Ubisoft)
Yasuke can use the matchlock rifle (Image via Ubisoft)

Yasuke’s Teppo is one of the most powerful weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, capable of dealing massive damage at both long and close range. The matchlock rifle can use different types of special ammo and has a variety of skills that make it even more lethal.

Ad

This guide breaks down all of Yasuke’s Teppo skills by Knowledge Rank.

Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Knowledge Rank 1

Each knowledge rank unlocks new abilities (Image via Ubisoft)
Each knowledge rank unlocks new abilities (Image via Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The first set of Teppo skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows is available early in the game and provides a solid foundation for building Yasuke’s ranged combat abilities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Armor Damage

Global Passive

Increases armor damage by 3%, scaling up to 21%.

Increases over time

Steady Hand

Passive

While aiming, remaining still for a short time zooms in further and increases damage by 10%.

N/A

Armor Buster

Ability

Reload the Teppo and fire a shot that deals 100% ability damage and breaks the target's armor.

N/A

Ad

Armor Damage increases your overall damage against armored enemies, making it easier to bring them down. Steady Hand improves your accuracy and damage when aiming, which helps with long-range targets.

Meanwhile, Armor Buster is particularly useful for breaking through enemy defenses with a powerful, direct shot.

Also read: How to get Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

2) Knowledge Rank 2

At Knowledge Rank 2, Yasuke gains more versatility with increased ammo capacity and improved aiming abilities.

Ad

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Larger Pouch 1

Passive

Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2.

N/A

Concentration

Passive

Steady Hand now also slows down time for 5 seconds and increases Steady Hand's damage bonus by 40%.

N/A

Close Quarters

Ability

Swing the Teppo at an enemy, dealing 60% ability damage, knocking them down, and automatically shooting them.

N/A

Teppo Tempo

Passive

After a successful dodge, automatically shoot at the attacker.

N/A

Ad

3) Knowledge Rank 3

By Knowledge Rank 3, Yasuke’s Teppo skills become more powerful, offering increased damage and better crowd control.

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Reload Speed

Passive

Increases Teppo reload speed by 2%, scaling up to 9%.

Increases over time

Locked In

Passive

Steady Hand can no longer be interrupted, and the damage bonus increases by 60%.

N/A

Explosive Surprise

Ability

Throws a gunpowder pouch and shoots it, causing an explosion that deals 35% ability damage.

N/A

Radial Effect

Passive

Armor Buster sends fragments of armor flying, dealing 25% ability damage in a 4-meter radius and increasing Armor Buster damage by 40%.

N/A

Teppo's Might

Passive

Close Quarters now has 25% armor-piercing and increases Close Quarters damage by 40%.

N/A

Steel Bullets

Passive

Unlocks a new bullet type that makes the target Vulnerable.

N/A

Ad

Also read: Eagle Vision is Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

4) Knowledge Rank 4

At Knowledge Rank 4, Yasuke gains additional ammo capacity, more damage potential, and new ways to weaken enemies.

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Larger Pouch 2

Passive

Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2.

N/A

Explosive Barrage

Passive

Explosive Surprise triggers a second explosion, increasing damage by 40%.

N/A

Target Vulnerability

Passive

Teppo Tempo now makes enemies Vulnerable and increases Teppo Tempo damage by 40%.

N/A

Concussion Bullets

Passive

Unlocks a new bullet type that builds up the Daze effect.

N/A

Ad

5) Knowledge Rank 5

By Rank 5, Yasuke’s Teppo becomes a high-damage, highly versatile weapon with improved crowd control and armor-piercing capabilities.

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Range Weapon Expertise

Global Passive

Increases damage with ranged weapons by 1%, scaling up to 6%.

Increases over time

Deep Impact

Passive

On hit, Armor Buster now pushes enemies away and increases Armor Buster damage by 60%.

N/A

Brutal Takedown

Passive

Close Quarters now automatically knocks out the target and increases Close Quarters damage by 60%.

N/A

Shrapnel Bullets

Passive

Unlocks a new bullet type that builds up the Bleed affliction, causing damage over time.

N/A

Ad

6) Knowledge Rank 6

The highest-ranked Teppo skills give Yasuke faster reloading, more powerful explosions, and better handling in combat.

Title

Type

Description

Mastery

Large Pouch 3

Passive

Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2.

N/A

Explosive Warfare

Passive

The explosion from Explosive Surprise now knocks down anyone caught in the blast.

N/A

Quick Aim

Passive

Teppo Tempo uses a faster reloading technique.

N/A

Ad

Also read: Scouts in AC Shadows: How to refill and increase the maximum count

How to unlock Yasuke’s Teppo Skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the way you unlock skills has changed. Instead of relying on XP, you’ll need to increase your Knowledge Rank (KR) to gain new abilities. For Yasuke’s Teppo Skills, this means exploring locations like temples, shrines, and kofun, completing both main and side quests, and engaging in Kuji-Kiri rituals or discovering Hidden Paths.

Ad

Once you reach the required KR level, you’ll need Mastery Points to unlock skills. These points are earned by gaining XP and completing objectives, though some advanced skills may require more than one.

Start with Armor Damage to increase your overall effectiveness against armored enemies. Steady Hand and Concentration improve your accuracy and damage output in ranged combat. Use different ammo types strategically based on the situation.

Steel Bullets are ideal for weakening tough enemies, Concussion Bullets help control crowds, and Shrapnel Bullets cause bleeding damage over time.

Ad

Timing your reloads is key to maintaining pressure on enemies, so skills like Reload Speed and Quick Aim will make a noticeable difference.

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guides:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी