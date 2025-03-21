All Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them

Yasuke’s Teppo is one of the most powerful weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, capable of dealing massive damage at both long and close range. The matchlock rifle can use different types of special ammo and has a variety of skills that make it even more lethal.

This guide breaks down all of Yasuke’s Teppo skills by Knowledge Rank.

Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Knowledge Rank 1

Each knowledge rank unlocks new abilities (Image via Ubisoft)

The first set of Teppo skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows is available early in the game and provides a solid foundation for building Yasuke’s ranged combat abilities.

Title Type Description Mastery Armor Damage Global Passive Increases armor damage by 3%, scaling up to 21%. Increases over time Steady Hand Passive While aiming, remaining still for a short time zooms in further and increases damage by 10%. N/A Armor Buster Ability Reload the Teppo and fire a shot that deals 100% ability damage and breaks the target's armor. N/A

Armor Damage increases your overall damage against armored enemies, making it easier to bring them down. Steady Hand improves your accuracy and damage when aiming, which helps with long-range targets.

Meanwhile, Armor Buster is particularly useful for breaking through enemy defenses with a powerful, direct shot.

2) Knowledge Rank 2

At Knowledge Rank 2, Yasuke gains more versatility with increased ammo capacity and improved aiming abilities.

Title Type Description Mastery Larger Pouch 1 Passive Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2. N/A Concentration Passive Steady Hand now also slows down time for 5 seconds and increases Steady Hand's damage bonus by 40%. N/A Close Quarters Ability Swing the Teppo at an enemy, dealing 60% ability damage, knocking them down, and automatically shooting them. N/A Teppo Tempo Passive After a successful dodge, automatically shoot at the attacker. N/A

3) Knowledge Rank 3

By Knowledge Rank 3, Yasuke’s Teppo skills become more powerful, offering increased damage and better crowd control.

Title Type Description Mastery Reload Speed Passive Increases Teppo reload speed by 2%, scaling up to 9%. Increases over time Locked In Passive Steady Hand can no longer be interrupted, and the damage bonus increases by 60%. N/A Explosive Surprise Ability Throws a gunpowder pouch and shoots it, causing an explosion that deals 35% ability damage. N/A Radial Effect Passive Armor Buster sends fragments of armor flying, dealing 25% ability damage in a 4-meter radius and increasing Armor Buster damage by 40%. N/A Teppo's Might Passive Close Quarters now has 25% armor-piercing and increases Close Quarters damage by 40%. N/A Steel Bullets Passive Unlocks a new bullet type that makes the target Vulnerable. N/A

4) Knowledge Rank 4

At Knowledge Rank 4, Yasuke gains additional ammo capacity, more damage potential, and new ways to weaken enemies.

Title Type Description Mastery Larger Pouch 2 Passive Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2. N/A Explosive Barrage Passive Explosive Surprise triggers a second explosion, increasing damage by 40%. N/A Target Vulnerability Passive Teppo Tempo now makes enemies Vulnerable and increases Teppo Tempo damage by 40%. N/A Concussion Bullets Passive Unlocks a new bullet type that builds up the Daze effect. N/A

5) Knowledge Rank 5

By Rank 5, Yasuke’s Teppo becomes a high-damage, highly versatile weapon with improved crowd control and armor-piercing capabilities.

Title Type Description Mastery Range Weapon Expertise Global Passive Increases damage with ranged weapons by 1%, scaling up to 6%. Increases over time Deep Impact Passive On hit, Armor Buster now pushes enemies away and increases Armor Buster damage by 60%. N/A Brutal Takedown Passive Close Quarters now automatically knocks out the target and increases Close Quarters damage by 60%. N/A Shrapnel Bullets Passive Unlocks a new bullet type that builds up the Bleed affliction, causing damage over time. N/A

6) Knowledge Rank 6

The highest-ranked Teppo skills give Yasuke faster reloading, more powerful explosions, and better handling in combat.

Title Type Description Mastery Large Pouch 3 Passive Increases maximum capacity for all ammo by +4 and special ammo by +2. N/A Explosive Warfare Passive The explosion from Explosive Surprise now knocks down anyone caught in the blast. N/A Quick Aim Passive Teppo Tempo uses a faster reloading technique. N/A

How to unlock Yasuke’s Teppo Skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the way you unlock skills has changed. Instead of relying on XP, you’ll need to increase your Knowledge Rank (KR) to gain new abilities. For Yasuke’s Teppo Skills, this means exploring locations like temples, shrines, and kofun, completing both main and side quests, and engaging in Kuji-Kiri rituals or discovering Hidden Paths.

Once you reach the required KR level, you’ll need Mastery Points to unlock skills. These points are earned by gaining XP and completing objectives, though some advanced skills may require more than one.

Start with Armor Damage to increase your overall effectiveness against armored enemies. Steady Hand and Concentration improve your accuracy and damage output in ranged combat. Use different ammo types strategically based on the situation.

Steel Bullets are ideal for weakening tough enemies, Concussion Bullets help control crowds, and Shrapnel Bullets cause bleeding damage over time.

Timing your reloads is key to maintaining pressure on enemies, so skills like Reload Speed and Quick Aim will make a noticeable difference.

