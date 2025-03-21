All Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to unlock them

Yasuke’s Teppo is one of the most powerful weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, capable of dealing massive damage at both long and close range. The matchlock rifle can use different types of special ammo and has a variety of skills that make it even more lethal.
This guide breaks down all of Yasuke’s Teppo skills by Knowledge Rank.
Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
1) Knowledge Rank 1
The first set of Teppo skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows is available early in the game and provides a solid foundation for building Yasuke’s ranged combat abilities.
Armor Damage increases your overall damage against armored enemies, making it easier to bring them down. Steady Hand improves your accuracy and damage when aiming, which helps with long-range targets.
Meanwhile, Armor Buster is particularly useful for breaking through enemy defenses with a powerful, direct shot.
2) Knowledge Rank 2
At Knowledge Rank 2, Yasuke gains more versatility with increased ammo capacity and improved aiming abilities.
3) Knowledge Rank 3
By Knowledge Rank 3, Yasuke’s Teppo skills become more powerful, offering increased damage and better crowd control.
4) Knowledge Rank 4
At Knowledge Rank 4, Yasuke gains additional ammo capacity, more damage potential, and new ways to weaken enemies.
5) Knowledge Rank 5
By Rank 5, Yasuke’s Teppo becomes a high-damage, highly versatile weapon with improved crowd control and armor-piercing capabilities.
6) Knowledge Rank 6
The highest-ranked Teppo skills give Yasuke faster reloading, more powerful explosions, and better handling in combat.
How to unlock Yasuke’s Teppo Skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the way you unlock skills has changed. Instead of relying on XP, you’ll need to increase your Knowledge Rank (KR) to gain new abilities. For Yasuke’s Teppo Skills, this means exploring locations like temples, shrines, and kofun, completing both main and side quests, and engaging in Kuji-Kiri rituals or discovering Hidden Paths.
Once you reach the required KR level, you’ll need Mastery Points to unlock skills. These points are earned by gaining XP and completing objectives, though some advanced skills may require more than one.
Start with Armor Damage to increase your overall effectiveness against armored enemies. Steady Hand and Concentration improve your accuracy and damage output in ranged combat. Use different ammo types strategically based on the situation.
Steel Bullets are ideal for weakening tough enemies, Concussion Bullets help control crowds, and Shrapnel Bullets cause bleeding damage over time.
Timing your reloads is key to maintaining pressure on enemies, so skills like Reload Speed and Quick Aim will make a noticeable difference.
