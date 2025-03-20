How to get Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Hidden Blade is the main weapon used by the Assassin Brotherhood for assassinations. In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you receive the Hidden Blade in the prologue. But before that, you will be first introduced to the story and the main protagonists of the game — Yasuke and Naoe.

This guide will show how you can get the Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to get the Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Continue the prologue

Continue with Naoe's prologue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To get the Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadow, you have to continue with the prologue with Naoe. As you begin the campaign, you first play as Yasuke in his Flames of War prologue.

After you complete his mission, you will automatically shift to Naoe’s perspective, from which she and her father Nagato can witness the upcoming armies of Yasuke. Follow Nagato to continue with the mission of Flight of the Kakushiba Ikki, part of the prologue.

2) Fight and help Sandayu

Defeat your first opponent as Naoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As you follow Nagato, you will reach Aekuni Shrine Town. Here, you will be introduced to Naoe’s fighting mechanics. After you have defeated your first Ashigaru Swordsman, you will now have to liberate the town and help Momichi Sandayu.

3) Nagato will give the blade

Nagato will give the Hidden Blade (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After a brief conversation, Sandayu leaves to fight the forces of Oda Nobunaga and Yasuke. Nagato then turns to Naoe and gives the Hidden Blade to her. He tells her he cannot let Sandayo fight alone, so he must go with him. Before leaving, he mentions that the blade is a key and will open the tomb's door in the mountain.

Your mission now is to go to the mountain and retrieve a box from the tomb. Nagato warns her that the box should never be opened.

4) Your first assassination

Press F to assassinate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After the cutscene ends, you will be transported to the end of the village. After taking a few steps down the path with lamps, you will notice an enemy. Crouch and approach the enemy from the shadows behind. After you get close to him — if you are playing on a PC — press F to assassinate. This will complete your first assassination with the blade.

Naoe is the primary shinobi or assassin in the game. So you will only get to use the hidden blade with her. Yasuke is more of a brute fighter and does not rely on stealth much.

After getting it from Nagato and completing your first assassination, you’ll understand the importance of stealth and precision in the game. Mastering the Hidden Blade will help you take down enemies quietly and avoid unneeded attention.

