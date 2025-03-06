Assassin's Creed Shadows: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes us across 16th Century feudal Japan. The single-player campaign features two protagonists - Naoe, an assassin and Yasuke, the famous African samurai from history.

The game will not feature multiplayer or co-op mode at launch. However, Ubisoft has confirmed there will be a co-op mode post-launch. In this article, we’ll share everything we know about the single-player mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Multiplayer and co-op in Assassin’s Creed Shadows – What to expect

The game will feature two protagonists (Image via Ubisoft)

While multiplayer won’t be available when the game is released, Ubisoft is working on a co-op mode called League, which will be added post-launch. This mode will allow players to team up as Naoe and Yasuke, using their unique abilities to complete objectives and take down enemies. It hasn’t been confirmed whether this will be a wave-based survival mode or a mission-driven experience.

Naoe is a shinobi seeking revenge for her father’s murder, while Yasuke is a warrior who survived a brutal attack and later served under Oda Nobunaga. Initially, they start as adversaries but eventually join forces.

Both characters have unique gameplay elements. Naoe can meditate using kuji-kiri techniques, a form of Japanese esoteric practice, to recall her past. Yasuke, on the other hand, learns new combat techniques from NPCs and can take part in archery challenges. Additionally, both protagonists can create traditional Japanese ink paintings (sumi-e) based on the region’s wildlife.

Since its debut, the Assassin’s Creed series has focused on single-player adventures, allowing players to navigate historical settings while taking down their targets. Shadows continues this tradition but will eventually introduce co-op gameplay, giving fans a new way to experience the world of feudal Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows stays true to the franchise’s single-player roots, delivering an immersive journey across this historic period in Japan with two distinct protagonists. With its rich historical setting, unique character abilities, and engaging gameplay, Shadows promises to be a thrilling addition to the Assassin’s Creed series. Whether playing solo or waiting for co-op, fans can look forward to an exciting new chapter in the franchise.

