Is Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to Nintendo Switch?

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the next major entry in the long-running franchise, bringing players to Feudal Japan with an open-world experience. As the release date approaches, fans are wondering whether the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch.

The game has been confirmed for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, it will not be available on the Nintendo Switch at launch. That said, reports are suggesting a potential release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Here’s what we know so far.

Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows be available on Nintendo Switch?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is rumored to be released for Switch 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has yet to announce an Assassin's Creed Shadows version for the Nintendo Switch. Considering its expansive open world and advanced graphical fidelity, the current Switch system likely could not sustain it.

However, there's a rumor that Ubisoft may be looking to potentially use Assassin’s Creed Shadows as a launch title for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While Nintendo has yet to confirm the release date, leaks indicate an announcement likely to be made in April 2025.

Additionally, Ubisoft may bring other Assassin’s Creed games to the Switch 2. The rumored titles include:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (potential launch title)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ubisoft has historically released various Assassin's Creed titles on Nintendo consoles, with titles such as Assassin's Creed III and Black Flag being available on the Wii U, as well as a few older games, like Assassin's Creed II, Brotherhood, Revelations, and Rogue, being released for the Switch in remastered bundles. So you may expect an upcoming launch on the new Nintendo Switch 2.

For now, fans must wait for official confirmation from Ubisoft or Nintendo. Until then, those eager to explore Feudal Japan can look forward to the game’s release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If a Nintendo version is in the works, we may hear more once the release date for Switch 2 is officially announced.

